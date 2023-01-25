This week’s weather event reminded me what 2- 3” of rain in a very short time span can do to our roads and property. I was glad I didn’t have to travel anywhere Tuesday when we got the weather alerts- that rain and wind were dangerous. I signed up for the emergency alerts through the city’s alert system, www.InformRichmond.com. I signed up for and received an email alert and a text alert. If you have not yet signed up to receive these emergency notifications, I would encourage you to do that now. We were fortunate to have missed the tornados that the southeast part of Houston experienced, but should something happen, you want to know about it in advance.

RICHMOND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO