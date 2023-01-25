You can just go ahead and bookmark that as this season’s most disappointing loss by a landslide. Against the last place team (Chicago) – the second time you’ve played them in the last 2 weeks – and you come out flat footed and simply get overpowered. Normally the Calgary Flames have a quick bounce back ability, but they didn’t see a hard pushback until the game was out of hand with less than 10 minutes to play. Everything seemed to be a half inch away from the Flames – in terms of passing, puck battles, and shooting – just slightly off the mark all over the ice. A really tough pill to swallow given the current circumstances with the standings.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO