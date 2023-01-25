Read full article on original website
Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens
Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
Calgary Flames place Chris Tanev on injury reserve, activate Brett Ritchie from IR
Ritchie last played on Dec. 31, when he suffered an upper body injury. Tanev was injured against Columbus on Jan. 23, so his first day on the IR (retroactively) would be Jan. 24. He’ll be eligible to return after being (retroactively) on the IR for seven days, which would make him able to be activated as of Jan. 31. The Flames are heading into the All-Star Break and won’t play for nine days, so this move doesn’t hamper the Flames’ roster flexibility in any way.
Kerfoot on the 2nd line, Brodie returning, Goaltenders AWOL: Leafs Practice Notes
After a 6-2 loss and a couple of injuries it makes sense to start with the good news and that’s the return of TJ Brodie. There have been numerous issues creeping into the Leafs defensive game and they are often most evident with Morgan Rielly, Justin Holl, and Conor Timmins. Brodie’s return gives Rielly his best support, pushes Holl down the lineup and moves Timmins to the press box. This is likely the optimal lineup on the blueline for the Leafs, assuming Brodie is as healthy as he can be.
Flyers visit Jets in last tilt ahead of NHL All-Star break
The Philadelphia Flyers face off tonight against the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre. It will be the second time the teams meet this week and the last of the 2022-2023 season. Both teams are going in opposite directions this season. The Flyers are seventh in the NHL Metropolitan...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Thursday
The 2022-23 NBA season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. They currently find themselves 23-26 on the season and while they did recently pick up a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do if they are to make the playoffs this season.
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Win streak comes to an end as depleted Firebirds fall 5-2 on the road to Iowa Wild
The Coachella Valley Firebirds entered Saturday’s game in Des Moines, Iowa riding a six-game win streak. But without their two leaders in points, the Firebirds were unable to extend the win streak to seven. The 5-2 loss to the Iowa Wild was Coachella Valley’s first since Jan. 8. It came without team captain...
10 observations: Hawks cruise past Flames without Toews
The Blackhawks cruised past the Calgary Flames 5-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. 1. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was a late scratch due to a non-COVID illness. It's the second time he's missed a game this season because of an illness. The Blackhawks were shut out by New Jersey 3-0 on Dec. 6 in the first game without Toews, but it was much different this time around.
Calgary Flames assign Jakob Pelletier, Walker Duehr and Dennis Gilbert to the AHL’s Wranglers
The Calgary Flames got off the plane early Saturday morning after flying home from Seattle, and promptly made a trio of moves before heading into their extended All-Star Break. Heading to the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers are forwards Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr, and defenceman Dennis Gilbert. The...
Blue Jackets’ Gustav Nyquist out indefinitely with upper-body injury
The injury goes back to Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers. Nyquist logged 3:33 of ice time and left during the first period and did not make a return to the game. He has recorded 10 goals and 22 points in 48 games this season. He currently sits fourth among Blue Jackets forwards in the goals department and sixth in points. Other than forward Johnny Gaudreau, Nyquist was the only other player to have played in every game this season. Last season, he tallied 53 points (18 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games.
Jack Hughes tallies to send Stars to third straight OT loss
Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday. The Devils trailed 2-0 after the first period, but Hughes and Miles Wood quickly equalized within the first four minutes of the second frame. That concluded the scoring in regulation time, setting up Hughes for his fifth game-winning tally of the season.
Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason
The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
Calgary Flames let basement dwelling Blackhawks walk all over them
You can just go ahead and bookmark that as this season’s most disappointing loss by a landslide. Against the last place team (Chicago) – the second time you’ve played them in the last 2 weeks – and you come out flat footed and simply get overpowered. Normally the Calgary Flames have a quick bounce back ability, but they didn’t see a hard pushback until the game was out of hand with less than 10 minutes to play. Everything seemed to be a half inch away from the Flames – in terms of passing, puck battles, and shooting – just slightly off the mark all over the ice. A really tough pill to swallow given the current circumstances with the standings.
Canadiens’ Joel Edmundson day-to-day with injury
The Montreal Canadiens have announced that defenseman Joel Edmundson will be out day-to-day after suffering an upper-body injury against Detroit last night. The team originally said Edmundson wouldn’t return with a lower-body injury, but a tweet on Friday morning changed it to a UBI instead. Edmundson left early in...
Blackhawks to Drop Jonathan Toews to Third Line vs. Oilers
Chicago's jumbled line combinations worked Thursday, so Luke Richardson won't change too much upon the captain's return. After missing Thursday's game due to an illness, Jonathan Toews will be back in the Chicago Blackhawks lineup Saturday. However, he won't be in his usual second-line center role. At the Hawks' morning skate in Edmonton, Toews centered the third line with Sam Lafferty and Colin Blackwell flanking him.
Lightning's Pat Maroon rips Bruins announcer for body-shaming comments in first face-to-face
Earlier this season, Boston Bruins television announcer Jack Edwards came under fire for insensitive comments made during a broadcast regarding the weight of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. On Wednesday, Maroon had his chance to respond to Edwards face-to-face. With the Bruins in Tampa Bay to take on the...
Nik Antropov’s Hockey Journey From Kazakhstan to the NHL
You don’t see an NHL player from Kazakhstan every day but look no further than Nik Antropov. On Feb. 18, 1980, he was born in Oskemen, Kazakh SSR, Soviet Union; on Dec. 16, 1991, Kazakhstan declared its independence and became a separate nation. Since he entered the NHL, a few players from Kazakhstan have emerged, but none of them have enjoyed the same fame as Antropov. He is the best-known player from his native nation.
Bulls reportedly willing to take calls on these three players before NBA trade deadline
The Chicago Bulls could be active before this year’s NBA trade deadline, however, the players they move may not be the names you expect. The Bulls have been one of the biggest disappointments so far in the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite having two All-Stars on the roster and a solid core around them, the team owns a 22-26 record a couple of weeks before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
