Premature Cardiovascular Disease Linked to Lower Cognition

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Premature cardiovascular disease (CVD; age 60 years or younger) is associated with lower cognition, according to a study published online Jan. 25 in Neurology.
Drink less, age more.
That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death.
Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90.
“Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol builds up in the arteries and forms plaque, which blocks blood flow to the brain. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol picks up the LDL and takes it to the liver to be processed. The optimal levels vary from person to person, so always check with your doctor...
On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
DURING the winter months, many people come down with symptoms of the common cold. This can often include a sore throat, but experts have warned that it might not always be down to the lurgy. Lifestyle factors account for around 155,000 cases of cancer each year, the World Cancer Research...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The human body is linked together with joints. A joint is where two bones connect, and cartilage is the gel-like connective tissue that keeps bones mobile and prevents them from rubbing against each other. Arthritis is the inflammation of a...
A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
If you have any of five disorders of the gut, you may be at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to a recent study. Researchers at Edith Cowan University’s Centre for Precision Health in Perth, Australia, found that the genes of people who have both Alzheimer’s and one of those five gastrointestinal disorders share certain characteristics in common.
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the roughly 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're...
