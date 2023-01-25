ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premature Cardiovascular Disease Linked to Lower Cognition

By Elana Gotkine
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20FSHx_0kRTzTsF00

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Premature cardiovascular disease (CVD; age 60 years or younger) is associated with lower cognition, according to a study published online Jan. 25 in Neurology.

