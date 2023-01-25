Extracorporeal CPR Does Not Offer More Favorable Neurologic Outcome
By Elana Gotkine
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
3 days ago
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) does not improve favorable neurologic outcome compared with conventional CPR, according to a study published in the Jan. 26 issue of the New…
Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are more likely to die in the year after undergoing surgery and rack up higher health care costs post-operation, study finds. A study found that patients with a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were 61% more likely to die in the...
Chronochemotherapy aims to time drug delivery when the body is the least vulnerable to harmful effects, while the cancer cells are the most vulnerable. Among female patients with lymphoma, afternoon treatment with chemotherapy was found to decrease both mortality rate and cancer recurrence, according to new study findings. Although chemotherapy...
Zolbetuximab treatment reduced risk of death by 25% compared to placebo. Based on the results of the phase 3 SPOTLIGHT trial, zolbetuximab (Astellas Pharma), an investigational first-in-class Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) targeted monoclonal antibody, and mFOLFOX6, a combination regimen of oxaliplatin, leucovorin, and fluorouracil, were found to increase progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma, compared to placebo. During the trial, PFS was the primary endpoint for the treatment arm, with secondary endpoints of overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), safety, tolerability, and quality-of-life.
Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced today that the FDA approved its spinal cord stimulation system for treating painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). The Proclaim XR SCS system offers relief to patients with DPN, a debilitating complication of diabetes. These patients need alternatives to traditional treatment approaches like oral medication. Users of Proclaim XR can also use Abbott’s NeuroSphere virtual clinic.
FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- There are no differences in school-age childhood developmental and educational outcomes between in vitro fertilization (IVF) and spontaneously conceived children, according to a study published online Jan. 24 in PLOS Medicine.
Standard treatment for locally advanced colorectal cancers that have invaded the local tissue but have not spread to distant tissues involves surgery followed by postoperative chemotherapy, also known as adjuvant chemotherapy. Despite its benefits, this standard treatment is associated with disease recurrence in 20–30% of colorectal cancer patients. A...
Researchers of the Human Brain Project (HBP) have published a new study in Science Translational Medicine presenting advanced brain modeling methods for epilepsy clinical care. The article, which is featured on this week's cover of the journal, describes the methodology used in the EPINOV clinical trial (Improving Epilepsy surgery management and progNOsis using Virtual brain technology).
The following is the summary of “Atrial fibrillation after cardiac surgery: A systematic review and meta-analysis” published in the January 2023 issue of Thoracic and cardiovascular surgery by Caldonazo, et al. Up to 60% of patients who undergo cardiac surgery develop postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) for the first...
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome typically presents approximately 1 month after a COVID infection, occasionally resulting in cardiac complications in previously healthy children. With the arrival of the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, research efforts have increasingly turned toward understanding the post-COVID-19 condition, otherwise known as long COVID. Children have been...
What happens during surgery directly affects the survival chances of a person with early-stage lung cancer, a new study says. Unfortunately, not all surgeons are taking the steps that can improve a patient’s odds of surviving. Surgeons aren’t sampling enough lymph nodes to make sure the cancer hasn’t spread,...
6-year results from the LiGHT trial suggest SLT is a safe treatment for eyes with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension, providing drop-free IOP control. Selective laser trabeculoplasty safely provided drop-free intraocular pressure (IOP) control in nearly 70% of eyes with ocular hypertension (OHT) and open-angle glaucoma (OAG), according to six-year results from the Laser in Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension (LiGHT) trial.
Multiple myeloma causes an overgrowth of cancerous plasma cells in your bone marrow. When these cancerous cells crowd out the healthy cells in your bone marrow, thrombocytopenia can occur. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that forms in the plasma cells of your bone marrow. Plasma cells are a kind...
Weight loss surgery reduces the risk of premature death, especially from such obesity-related conditions as cancer, diabetes and heart disease, according to a new 40-year study of nearly 22,000 people who had bariatric surgery in Utah.
Stay up to date on the latest science with Brush Up Summaries. Scientists engineer artificial organs for integration into the human body to replace, duplicate, or augment functional, naturally occurring organs.1 They pose a solution to organ donor shortages, and can also be used as medical training tools.2. Based on...
Compared with cardiac arrest patients assigned to conventional CPR, those assigned to receive extracorporeal CPR (eCPR) after arrival at the hospital had similar rates of survival with favorable neurologic outcome in the Dutch INCEPTION trial. The addition of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to CPR is meant to restore perfusion and...
Outcomes were investigated among 541 patients who had chronic rhinosinusitis; they accounted for 435 primary surgeries and 106 revisionist surgeries. Optimizing treatment selection and assessing disease severity in individuals who are living with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) could be helped along by evaluating certain peripheral blood hematological indices prior to surgery, according to new study findings in European Archives of Otorhinolaryngology.
Comments / 0