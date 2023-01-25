ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
towntopics.com

Police Release Composite Sketch of Burglary Suspect

Princeton Police have released a composite sketch by the New Jersey State Police of a suspect in a residential burglary which occurred on January 11 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. at a home on Mercer Street. The burglar allegedly entered through a rear door, which was forced open.
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy