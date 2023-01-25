ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Windsor Township, NJ

Morristown Minute

$350 Million Available for School Construction Projects Throughout New Jersey

New Jersey will make $350 million available to school districts across the state for renovations, modernizations, and construction. The Murphy Administration today announced the upcoming availability of $350 million for high-priority capital projects in school districts throughout the state. Starting January 30, over 550 Regular Operating Districts (ROD) will be eligible to apply for a grant, made possible through legislation signed in 2022, to address critical operational building needs – including school facilities projects, emergent needs, and capital maintenance requirements.
wrnjradio.com

Two Washington Township police recruits graduate academy

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Washington Township Police Department is welcoming two new officers, following their graduation Friday from the Mercer County Police Academy. In the summer of 2022, Anthony Spiridigliozzi and Christopher Santamaria began their journey to the Washington Township Police Department. During this hiring process...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union Built: Project Labor Agreement Signed for Mercer Airport Terminal Construction

MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- The new passenger terminal at the Trenton-Mercer Airport will be union-built under a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) signed on Wednesday between Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes and Assemblyman Wayne P. DeAngelo, president of the Mercer/Burlington Counties Building and Construction Trades Council.  Flanked by members of the regional building trades, Hughes signed the agreement that would ensure the use of "a reliable source of skilled and experienced labor for the Trenton-Mercer Airport passenger terminal replacement project." In March 2022, Mercer County was given the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)  for design and construction of the replacement terminal.  The current terminal, which...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

NJ Board Of Public Utilities Wants Residents To Complete Tech Survey

SOUTH JERSEY – Since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the nation in March of 2020, online resources have become more prevalent in people’s lives than ever. Schooling, doctor’s appointments, and meetings can all be done from the safety and comfort of one’s home. While for some it is a preference, for others it is a necessity to be able to access the outside world solely from their computer.
njbmagazine.com

Proposed Acquisition of South Jersey Industries Approved by NJBPU

South Jersey Industries, Inc. and the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF), a private investment vehicle focused on investing in critical infrastructure assets, yesterday announced that the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has unanimously approved IIF’s proposed acquisition of SJI. Under the terms of the NJ BPU approval, SJI...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises

Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

In a first, private equity takes over public gas

Two South Jersey utilities to be owned by for-profit investment group. New Jersey regulators approved the acquisition of two of the state’s gas utilities by a private-equity investment fund, the first time a utility here has been taken private. The state Board of Public Utilities voted unanimously Wednesday to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)

New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
roi-nj.com

PSE&G to lower gas supply charge by 23%, effective Feb. 1

Here’s a statement few people have seen while the economy is trying to fight off a recession: A major New Jersey company is lowering its prices. Public Service Electric & Gas officials said they will announce Wednesday morning that the utility is lowering gas bills for its residential customers by 23%, effective Feb. 1.
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

