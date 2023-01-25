Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.
21-Year-Old NJ Girl Missing
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell Mill
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motivation
$350 Million Available for School Construction Projects Throughout New Jersey
New Jersey will make $350 million available to school districts across the state for renovations, modernizations, and construction. The Murphy Administration today announced the upcoming availability of $350 million for high-priority capital projects in school districts throughout the state. Starting January 30, over 550 Regular Operating Districts (ROD) will be eligible to apply for a grant, made possible through legislation signed in 2022, to address critical operational building needs – including school facilities projects, emergent needs, and capital maintenance requirements.
wrnjradio.com
Two Washington Township police recruits graduate academy
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Washington Township Police Department is welcoming two new officers, following their graduation Friday from the Mercer County Police Academy. In the summer of 2022, Anthony Spiridigliozzi and Christopher Santamaria began their journey to the Washington Township Police Department. During this hiring process...
Union Built: Project Labor Agreement Signed for Mercer Airport Terminal Construction
MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- The new passenger terminal at the Trenton-Mercer Airport will be union-built under a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) signed on Wednesday between Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes and Assemblyman Wayne P. DeAngelo, president of the Mercer/Burlington Counties Building and Construction Trades Council. Flanked by members of the regional building trades, Hughes signed the agreement that would ensure the use of "a reliable source of skilled and experienced labor for the Trenton-Mercer Airport passenger terminal replacement project." In March 2022, Mercer County was given the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for design and construction of the replacement terminal. The current terminal, which...
followsouthjersey.com
NJ Board Of Public Utilities Wants Residents To Complete Tech Survey
SOUTH JERSEY – Since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the nation in March of 2020, online resources have become more prevalent in people’s lives than ever. Schooling, doctor’s appointments, and meetings can all be done from the safety and comfort of one’s home. While for some it is a preference, for others it is a necessity to be able to access the outside world solely from their computer.
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt along Jersey Shore again. No earthquakes reported.
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
njbmagazine.com
Proposed Acquisition of South Jersey Industries Approved by NJBPU
South Jersey Industries, Inc. and the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF), a private investment vehicle focused on investing in critical infrastructure assets, yesterday announced that the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has unanimously approved IIF’s proposed acquisition of SJI. Under the terms of the NJ BPU approval, SJI...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises
Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey County To Call Home
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, it's hard to pick just one area as the best, but the experts have chosen the best county to live in in the Garden State. It's not even that easy to guess, since there are so many great spots in New Jersey, and each of them has something unique to bring to the table.
Man, 60, struck and killed near N.J. street corner, police say
A 60-year-old pedestrian from Mercer County was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ewing on Wednesday evening, officials said. Michael Roche was hit at about 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Pennington Road (Route 31) and Somerset Street, Ewing police said. Roche, of Hamilton, was brought to an area...
In a first, private equity takes over public gas
Two South Jersey utilities to be owned by for-profit investment group. New Jersey regulators approved the acquisition of two of the state’s gas utilities by a private-equity investment fund, the first time a utility here has been taken private. The state Board of Public Utilities voted unanimously Wednesday to...
A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
roi-nj.com
PSE&G to lower gas supply charge by 23%, effective Feb. 1
Here’s a statement few people have seen while the economy is trying to fight off a recession: A major New Jersey company is lowering its prices. Public Service Electric & Gas officials said they will announce Wednesday morning that the utility is lowering gas bills for its residential customers by 23%, effective Feb. 1.
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
If I convert my 401(k) to a Roth, is it taxed by N.J.?
Q. I am 70 years old and am considering converting a portion of my 401(k) to a Roth 401(k). Does the Roth conversion count as retirement income for the New Jersey retirement income exclusion?. — Trying to save. A. The instructions for the NJ-1040 form give you everything you need...
NJ corruption and incompetence cost you millions (Opinion)
We talk about it often on the airwaves. New Jersey has the worst business climate in the nation. Especially when it comes to small businesses trying to make ends meet dealing with taxes and over-regulation. According to a recent Tax Foundation report, NJ ranked 50th, dead last, when it comes...
