5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans
New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
More cities leave state’s health benefits plan after rate hike
Two more cities are dropping out of the state’s health insurance plan. Trenton and Newark are now joining Camden in the exodus, saying the recent 23% rate hike has made the plan unaffordable for their budgets. The rate hike has prompted criticism of the Murphy administration, which avoided any rate hikes over the last several years before approving the increase.
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
roi-nj.com
Bracken: Murphy is right to support ending CBT surcharge
The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce strongly disagrees with recent comments criticizing Gov. Phil Murphy’s verbal support of ending the state Corporation Business Tax surcharge when it expires at the end of 2023. We applaud him for taking this position, especially since the CBT surcharge was already extended once.
wrnjradio.com
Menendez, Booker announce $35M in rental assistance funding for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced Thursday a total of $35,160,643.26 million in federal housing rental assistance funding for the state of New Jersey in reallocated funds to assist renters facing financial hardship. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of...
NJ corruption and incompetence cost you millions (Opinion)
We talk about it often on the airwaves. New Jersey has the worst business climate in the nation. Especially when it comes to small businesses trying to make ends meet dealing with taxes and over-regulation. According to a recent Tax Foundation report, NJ ranked 50th, dead last, when it comes...
wrnjradio.com
Senator Testa calls purchase of SUVs with pandemic funds to chauffeur Democrat leaders disturbing
NEW JERSEY – It was revealed that Governor Phil Murphy and Democrat legislative leaders spent $522,783 of federal pandemic relief funds on a fleet of new Chevy Suburbans for the State Police’s Executive Protection Unit. “It’s disturbing that Governor Murphy and Democrat leaders chose to spend pandemic relief...
Report puts NJ dead last for fiscal health. Blame it on Murphy (Opinion)
For as long as I’ve worked at New Jersey 101.5, we’ve been complaining about the state of affairs in New Jersey government. Although Republican gubernatorial administrations have been able to put a little bit of a thumb in the leaky dike of fiscal irresponsibility, nothing much changes here.
NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed
Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock) Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”
A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
Updated Rules Proposed for "Cannabis Consumption Areas" in NJ
New Jersey Cannabis Update: New Rules for Cannabis Consumption Areas. On January 17, 2023, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission submitted updates to its statewide regulations to include rules for "cannabis consumption areas."
New Jersey Globe
Burry undecided about re-election bid; Kyrillos told Monmouth GOP insiders she would not be a candidate
The growing consensus in Monmouth County is that 87-year-old Lillian Burry will not have the backing of the Monmouth County Republican organization even if she wants to run for a seventh term as county commissioner this year, and party leaders are actively discussing different candidates for her seat. But Burry...
NJ Bail Reform and Speedy Trial Act is a complete failure (Opinion)
On Jan. 1, 2017, New Jersey passed a new law reforming the current bail system. Given the rise in car thefts alone, and the countless stories we hear from local law enforcement, the law is a COMPLETE AND UTTER FAILURE. This so-called reform was supposed to allow low-risk defendants who...
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
New Jersey Globe
Testa slams use of Covid relief funds to buy new vehicles for use by Murphy, others
Following a Politico NJ report yesterday that the state government spent more than half a million dollars of federal Covid relief on SUVs to drive Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials, State Sen. Michael Testa (R-Vineland) released a statement excoriating the administration’s spending choices. “It’s disturbing that Governor...
These highly rated bourbons are available in New Jersey
The bourbon market here in New Jersey has been slowly rising since bars and restaurants are getting back into a normal rhythm after the economical devastation that occurred with COVID-19. More bourbon choices, more bourbon flights and bourbon drink specials are popping up here in New Jersey like daisies in...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Nepotism, and patronage jobs are nothing new in Toms River. For years, elected officials have openly admitted that many jobs in town hall are given to people who are political allies, friends, and even family members of elected and party officials. The termination of one of those connected family members led Toms River Regular Republican Club (TRRRC) officials to threaten Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick, his wife, and two senior citizen community leaders with ex-communication from the local Republican Club. Things nearly got physical too, as Rodrick was threatened to be forcibly removed from last week’s The post Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker appeared first on Shore News Network.
insidernj.com
Scutari and Coughlin Counter Litigation Restraining Firearms Carry Bill
Attorneys on Wednesday filed a Motion to Intervene in the litigation temporarily restraining significant portions of the firearms carry bill on behalf of the Senate President and Speaker. The legislature moved to enact the Chapter 131 in response to the federal Bruen Decision, which struck down a New York statute...
New Jersey Globe
Bramnick wants telemarketers to have 30 seconds to explain why they’re calling
Telemarketers will have 30 seconds to identify themselves and what they’re selling under a bill sponsored by State Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Westfield). “New Jerseyans should know who they’re talking to on the phone and what’s being sold to them by telemarketers,” stated Bramnick, who has been trying to pass this law for more than eight years. “My legislation requires more transparency from telemarketers and punishes those who lie and misrepresent information on sales calls. If you’re on the up and up, you should have no problem with this bill if you’re a telemarketer.”
