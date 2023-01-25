ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

92.7 WOBM

NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans

New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

More cities leave state’s health benefits plan after rate hike

Two more cities are dropping out of the state’s health insurance plan. Trenton and Newark are now joining Camden in the exodus, saying the recent 23% rate hike has made the plan unaffordable for their budgets. The rate hike has prompted criticism of the Murphy administration, which avoided any rate hikes over the last several years before approving the increase.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Bracken: Murphy is right to support ending CBT surcharge

The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce strongly disagrees with recent comments criticizing Gov. Phil Murphy’s verbal support of ending the state Corporation Business Tax surcharge when it expires at the end of 2023. We applaud him for taking this position, especially since the CBT surcharge was already extended once.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed

Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock) Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”
New Jersey 101.5

A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)

New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ

🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
New Jersey Globe

Testa slams use of Covid relief funds to buy new vehicles for use by Murphy, others

Following a Politico NJ report yesterday that the state government spent more than half a million dollars of federal Covid relief on SUVs to drive Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials, State Sen. Michael Testa (R-Vineland) released a statement excoriating the administration’s spending choices. “It’s disturbing that Governor...
Shore News Network

Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Nepotism, and patronage jobs are nothing new in Toms River. For years, elected officials have openly admitted that many jobs in town hall are given to people who are political allies, friends, and even family members of elected and party officials. The termination of one of those connected family members led Toms River Regular Republican Club (TRRRC) officials to threaten Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick, his wife, and two senior citizen community leaders with ex-communication from the local Republican Club. Things nearly got physical too, as Rodrick was threatened to be forcibly removed from last week’s The post Toms River councilman threatened after termination of politically connected township worker appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
insidernj.com

Scutari and Coughlin Counter Litigation Restraining Firearms Carry Bill

Attorneys on Wednesday filed a Motion to Intervene in the litigation temporarily restraining significant portions of the firearms carry bill on behalf of the Senate President and Speaker. The legislature moved to enact the Chapter 131 in response to the federal Bruen Decision, which struck down a New York statute...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Bramnick wants telemarketers to have 30 seconds to explain why they’re calling

Telemarketers will have 30 seconds to identify themselves and what they’re selling under a bill sponsored by State Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Westfield). “New Jerseyans should know who they’re talking to on the phone and what’s being sold to them by telemarketers,” stated Bramnick, who has been trying to pass this law for more than eight years. “My legislation requires more transparency from telemarketers and punishes those who lie and misrepresent information on sales calls. If you’re on the up and up, you should have no problem with this bill if you’re a telemarketer.”

