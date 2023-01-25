Read full article on original website
cranberryeagle.com
Route 68 in Connoquenessing Twp. to be widened
Motorists who dislike the congestion on Route 68 in Connoquenessing Township will be hung up even more this construction season, but the end result will be a wider highway with better traffic flow. The state Department of Transportation confirmed that Route 68 between Meridian Road and Stevenson Road will be...
Mercer County residents can join free property tax program
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Senior Center on North Buhl Farm Drive you can get assistance filling out the forms.
wtae.com
Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
Police: Jeannette man killed in wrong-way, head-on crash near Homer City
A Jeannette man was killed late Thursday night when an Indiana, Pa. man is accused of driving the wrong way on Route 119 near Homer City and crashing into a car in which the victim was riding, state police from Indiana County said. The victim, Alex A. Booher, 30, was...
butlerradio.com
One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident
At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
WFMJ.com
Mercer County District Attorney investigating video involving Farrell Police, suspect
Mercer County's District Attorney is investigating an incident after a video of an arrest between Farrell Police and a suspect began circulating on social media. According to a press release, Farrell Police Chief Charles Rubano requested Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker to investigate the incident which has drawn accusations of improperly handling an arrest on social media.
butlerradio.com
Butler City To Remove A Longtime Debt
A longtime debt will soon come off the books for the City of Butler. At their Thursday night meeting, Council approved a payment in the amount of nearly $224,000 to Computershare Trust Company for debt service connected to the City’s 2005 general obligation bonds. These bonds were refinanced in...
Sharon building to be demolished
Officials with the city of Sharon have said the former Huntington Bank building in downtown will be demolished.
WFMJ.com
Car turns over in two-vehicle crash in Salem Township
State Police are investigating a two car crash near Greenville in which one car rolled over. First responders were called out to Mitchell Hill Road near Beatty School Road shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. Initial reports were that one of the vehicles had rolled over and a child may be...
butlerradio.com
Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident
A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Crews say a small generator trailer flipped over and leaked fuel. A local HAZMAT team was called to help with clean up.
2 Millvale Bridges closed to traffic for repairs
PITTSBURGH — Changes are coming to Lincoln Avenue and Fremont Street in Millvale after PennDOT required the borough to shut down sections of both. The borough said PennDOT recently changed its inspection process, meaning they’ll be repaired and replaced sooner than expected. Both bridges are listed in “poor”...
75 customers impacted by water main break in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break in Washington County is impacting 75 customers in the Monongahela area. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the break happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Main Street and 4th Street. Crews with Pennsylvania American Water are...
wtae.com
One person injured in Washington County house fire
One person was injured in a late-night fire in Washington County Thursday. Firefighters were called to a home on Latta Hollow Road in Allenport Borough just before midnight. One person from inside the home was hurt and taken to the hospital. More headlines from WTAE:. Lawmaker proposing ‘Damar’s Law’...
wisr680.com
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.
At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
wtae.com
I-79 reopens after tractor-trailer jackknifes in Butler County
Interstate 79 northbound was shut down in Butler County after a tractor-trailer jackknifed Wednesday morning. This happened between exits 96 (PA 488 - Portersville) and 99 (U.S. 422 - New Castle/Butler). PennDOT reopened the road around 1 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Move over or get pulled over; Mahoning County second highest violators in the state
'Move over or get pulled over' is the law and also the campaign slogan that's repeated every so often as a reminder for people to be aware of emergency vehicles on the side of the road. State Troopers say the Valley, mainly Mahoning County, is second in the state for...
wtae.com
'Project Lifesaver' offered for free to residents in Allegheny County
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When someone goes missing, every second matters. Local law enforcement say that's especially true when those that go missing have some sort of disability. Right now, in Allegheny County, there is a free program designed to help those with the propensity to wander to stay....
Police: 2 sports cars, nearly $36K in cash, drugs seized in raid at Lower Burrell car shop, Plum home
A Mustang and a Maserati along with $15,000 worth of drugs, body armor and nearly $36,000 in cash were seized during a raid Monday at a Lower Burrell auto repair shop and a home in Plum, according to authorities. A team of agents and police officers from New Kensington and...
Car goes into pond in Trumbull County
The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton Man Arrested After Striking Unoccupied Vehicle On Grove Ave. and Fleeing
(New Brighton, Pa.) 41-year-old James L. Pulley, of New Brighton, is being lodged in the Beaver County Jail after he fled when his vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle in the 800 block of Grove Ave in the borough around 9:10 PM Wednesday night. Police Chief Ron Walton reported Thursday morning...
