macaronikid.com

In the Heights at The Lewis Family Playhouse

March 24- April 2, 2023 at The Lewis Family Playhouse!. From the Composer and Lyrist of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.
macaronikid.com

PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE” COMING TO THE BOCH CENTER

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is coming to Boston’s Wang Theater February 11 & 12 for five shows. Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group proudly present this brand-new production which is an interactive live stage show where members of the audience get to be the heroes! PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It’s up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO! This new adventure is going to be PAWsome!
