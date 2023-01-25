Read full article on original website
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes win 10th straight, sweep Minnesota State in penultimate home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
X-Golf to open 'flagship' location in south Twin Cities
X-Golf's fifth Minnesota location is set to open at 7541 148th St. W. in Apple Valley this year. Courtesy of X-Golf. Indoor golf opportunities in the Twin Cities are expanding with X-Golf planning to open its flagship location in Apple Valley this year. The entertainment and dining venue planned for...
minneapolisparks.org
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period. Check out long-term plan for Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles and surrounding parkland and trails and send comments by March 10. Today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) published its...
These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Small Businesses Face Eviction, Uncertain Future
Situated along Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park is the Brooklyn Executive Plaza. It may not look like much from the outside, but on the inside is a collection of small businesses, from hairstylists to home health care providers. “I serve the community,” said Louise “WeeZee” Myers, who owns WeeZee’s Hair...
Alert after Woodbury students approached by strangers asking if they want candy
A Woodbury elementary school is asking parents to be aware after a suspicious vehicle approached students Wednesday. According to an announcement from Valley Crossing Elementary School, two students were walking to their bus stop after school when they were approached by a vehicle. The people in the vehicle asked the students if they wanted free candy.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Kara Easlund of Cambridge named Minnesota Mother of the Year
Kara Eastlund of Cambridge was selected as the 2023 Minnesota Mother of the Year®. She is the 56th woman in Minnesota history to hold this honor. Eastlund is a licensed social worker with her master’s degree, serving as the director of Adults Adopting Special Kids, a statewide program that provides adoption services to children in the foster care system and she serves on several boards, with focus on serving children, families, and vulnerable populations.
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
fox9.com
Crews battle structure fire at farm property near Hastings
VERMILLION TOWNSHIP (FOX 9) - Fire crews battled a structure fire in Vermillion Township on Thursday evening. The large fire appeared to be burning at a rural farm property on the 17000 block of Emery Avenue near 170th Street East, located about seven miles west of Hastings. The fire was...
WEAU-TV 13
Store awning collapses in Polk County
Frederic, Wis. (WEAU) - if you need a reminder to clear the snow from your roof or overhang, let this be a lesson. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the awning of the Angel Hands Thrift Store in the Village of Frederic in Polk County collapsed onto the sidewalk below. The...
mnrepublic.com
MnDOT clears out homeless encampment connected to shooting near the Carlson School of Management
One of the largest homeless encampments in Minneapolis was cleared last week by MnDOT after a scathing statement from Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman. The encampment was connected with a deadly shooting that took the life of 27-year-old Adnan Mohamed Ali, who was located at the encampment with fatal wounds. In Osman’s statement, he vehemently called for immediate action, saying, “For months MnDOT has refused to meet with community members whose quality of life they directly impact. For months MnDOT has refused to lead in ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of nearly 100 Minnesota residents. This morning there was a fatal shooting at the encampment…I call on MnDOT to work with the City of Minneapolis to close this encampment as soon as possible.
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
fox9.com
Fairview Southdale Hospital bans visitors for patient, investigation pending
Michael Puff, 71, has been at Fairview Hospital for 8 months with complex medical needs. On January 10, his family received a letter from M Health Fairview, informing them they would no longer be allowed to visit him unless they were taking him from the hospital.
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
dailyplanetdc.com
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
Mother admits to leaving newborn near Mississippi River in 2003
RED WING, Minn. — The woman accused of leaving her newborn to die by the Mississippi River in 2003 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jennifer Matter entered her guilty plea in Goodhue County Court on Wednesday, with a sentencing date scheduled for Apr. 28. KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff said...
fox9.com
Tyre Nichols: Twin Cities police prepare for possible unrest following release of video
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis has joined two other local municipalities — Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center — in issuing statements and announcing emergency plans in preparation for the release Friday evening of the video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, which led to murder chargers for the five officers involved.
15 months after getting COVID, western WI farmer now home from hospital
FREDERIC, Wis. — Back on Sept. 10, Adam Hedlund's family and friends banded together to show support during his COVID hospitalization. It was his 40th birthday and the benefit in Frederic, Wisconsin, raised around $56,000 for Hedlund and his family. At that point, the western Wisconsin farmer was 11...
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
