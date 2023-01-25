ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Small Businesses Face Eviction, Uncertain Future

Situated along Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park is the Brooklyn Executive Plaza. It may not look like much from the outside, but on the inside is a collection of small businesses, from hairstylists to home health care providers. “I serve the community,” said Louise “WeeZee” Myers, who owns WeeZee’s Hair...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Kara Easlund of Cambridge named Minnesota Mother of the Year

Kara Eastlund of Cambridge was selected as the 2023 Minnesota Mother of the Year®. She is the 56th woman in Minnesota history to hold this honor. Eastlund is a licensed social worker with her master’s degree, serving as the director of Adults Adopting Special Kids, a statewide program that provides adoption services to children in the foster care system and she serves on several boards, with focus on serving children, families, and vulnerable populations.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
B105

Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million

Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Crews battle structure fire at farm property near Hastings

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP (FOX 9) - Fire crews battled a structure fire in Vermillion Township on Thursday evening. The large fire appeared to be burning at a rural farm property on the 17000 block of Emery Avenue near 170th Street East, located about seven miles west of Hastings. The fire was...
HASTINGS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Store awning collapses in Polk County

Frederic, Wis. (WEAU) - if you need a reminder to clear the snow from your roof or overhang, let this be a lesson. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the awning of the Angel Hands Thrift Store in the Village of Frederic in Polk County collapsed onto the sidewalk below. The...
POLK COUNTY, WI
mnrepublic.com

MnDOT clears out homeless encampment connected to shooting near the Carlson School of Management

One of the largest homeless encampments in Minneapolis was cleared last week by MnDOT after a scathing statement from Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman. The encampment was connected with a deadly shooting that took the life of 27-year-old Adnan Mohamed Ali, who was located at the encampment with fatal wounds. In Osman’s statement, he vehemently called for immediate action, saying, “For months MnDOT has refused to meet with community members whose quality of life they directly impact. For months MnDOT has refused to lead in ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of nearly 100 Minnesota residents. This morning there was a fatal shooting at the encampment…I call on MnDOT to work with the City of Minneapolis to close this encampment as soon as possible.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BUFFALO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
dailyplanetdc.com

Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud

A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy