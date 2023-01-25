ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Minnesota

House committee advances "universal school meal" bill, providing breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota House committee on Wednesday advanced a proposal that would provide breakfast and lunch at school free of charge for all students, making permanent a pandemic policy that advocates cheer as a solution to reducing child hunger."This is the way to make sure that kids are fed," Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, told lawmakers. "We don't ask children to pay for a ride on the bus. We don't ask them to pay for a lot of things, and a meal should be one of the things that they can count on."A COVID-era...
Cape Gazette

Delmarva Christian students explore their callings through J-Term

The mission of Delmarva Christian Schools is to proclaim the gospel by preparing students spiritually, academically and physically to know and do God's will in their lives. Throughout the school year, the schools offer many opportunities for students to live out God's call on their lives, and for the high school students, this culminates during J-Term.
WCAX

High school partnership puts nursing degrees in adults’ hands

Snow, get ready to meet Unstoppable Jeff, driven by Charmaine Bouvier. Killington Resort is finally celebrating the grand opening of the new K-1 Lodge. Snow and some rain is on the ground Thursday. High school partnership puts nursing degrees in adults’ hands. Updated: 10 hours ago. It’s never too...
WNYT

Snow helps Capital Region BOCES students learn construction trade

This week’s snow served as a lesson some students at the Capital Region BOCES Career & Technical Center could dig in to. The students are part of a construction program. They learn everything from maintenance skills to equipment operation, including using a plow, dozer and front-end loaders used to clear snow.
boldsky.com

Early Childhood Education And Alternative Learning Approaches

Early education is considered to be crucial for a child's overall development and future success. The early years of a child's life are critical for brain development. Children's brains rapidly develop during this time, and early experiences significantly impact the formation of neural connections that significantly impact development. It helps children develop language and literacy skills essential for success in school and life. Children with strong language and literacy skills are more likely to do well and have better employment opportunities in the future.
wonderbaby.org

5 Sensational STEM Activities for Toddlers

Toddlers engage in STEM learning naturally through their play and exploration. Engaging in STEM projects early on has important positive outcomes for children’s language, literacy, and understanding of math when they get to school. You can easily encourage your child’s natural interest in STEM with fun sensory and hands...

