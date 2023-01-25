Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch
The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
Autoblog
Lego Technic's 1/12-scale Ford GT kit is surprisingly detailed
Lego Technic has added the Ford GT to its catalog of 1/12-scale cars. Designed for adult builders, the scaled-down supercar features several life-like features, like a V6 engine with moving pistons, an adjustable rear spoiler, and even an independent suspension system. The kit consists of 1,466 pieces that come together...
BMW Alpina B5 GT Packs Tuner’s Most Powerful Engine, Makes 634 HP
The BMW Alpina B5 GT is a new, limited-production model from the tuner. The B5 GT, available as a sedan or wagon, also packs Alpina’s most powerful engine. The B5 GT features BMW’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine making 634 horsepower (466 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque in the tuned examples. Alpina added a flow-optimized air intake duck and air intake silencer while updating the engine software and the boost pressure. It makes 13 hp (9 kW) and 36 lb-ft (50 Nm) more than the engine’s stock output.
How Did Honda Go From Boring Family Cars To Building An Acura Le Mans Hypercar?
Before it enters the Rolex 24 at Daytona, HPD (Honda Performance Development) has released a 48-minute documentary looking into the development of the Acura ARX-06 prototype racing car. The film is weirdly narrated from the car's perceptive, gets into the details, and features talking heads from Acura designers, HPD engineers,...
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Tries To Hit Top Speed On Autobahn
The Alfa Romeo Giulia is a four-door that arguably oozes with style. However, the Italian sedan isn't just about the looks; its Quadrifoglio version comes with power figures to back up that sporty styling – and this Autobahn top-speed run, courtesy of AutoTopNL, is a testament to that. The...
Ford Recalls Nearly Half a Million Models for Safety Flaw
The current Ford recall involving backup cameras expands and replaces a 2021 recall of 228,000 vehicles.
MotorAuthority
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang honors 100 years of the automotive icon
This year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carroll Shelby, the automotive icon who created the Shelby Cobra and launched a performance-car empire. Shelby American is commemorating the occasion with a limited run of special-edition Mustangs. Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition...
Ford Recalls Over 400 Thousand Vehicles—Find Out if Your Car Is Affected
Several minor crashes have been reported related to the issue.
Porsche 911 Dakar Couldn't Use Safari Name Due To Trademark Issue
When we first saw the vehicle that came to be the Porsche 911 Dakar testing, we thought it was going to wear the Safari moniker. According to a new report from Edmunds, the automaker really intended to use that name but came into conflict with Tata Motors. In various markets...
Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend
Electric cars are now the fastest things on the market. With electrification being the future, it is easy to see why so many brands are developing new EV cars. But which ones are the fastest? The post Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Audi Activesphere Is an Off-Roader with No Screens, AR, and a Truck Bed
The Audi Activesphere is the latest in a series of "Sphere" concepts, and takes the shape of an off-road-oriented crossover with a coupe-like roofline. The highlight is the cabin, which uses augmented reality for all of the vehicle controls—like navigation, climate, and entertainment—instead of a screen. Another cool...
Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV
Spurred by immense demand for the Bentayga SUV, Bentley sold a record 15,174 vehicles in 2022 The post Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
1965 Porsche 911 Test: The Stuff Legends Are Made Of
From the April 1965 issue of Car and Driver. No contest. This is the Porsche to end all Porsches—or, rather, to start a whole new generation of Porsches. Porsche's new 911 model is unquestionably the finest Porsche ever built. More than that, it's one of the best Gran Turismo cars in the world, certainly among the top three or four.
Porsche Teases 356-Inspired Mystery Concept For 75th Anniversary
Porsche will officially begin its 75th-anniversary celebrations tonight with a new concept vehicle that has been teased on the automaker's Instagram channels. In quick succession, two teaser reels on Instagram were posted, showcasing an "unseen design study" for the first time. Towing the concept to its reveal will be the Porsche Vision Renndienst concept, which pays homage to the VW race service van used by Porsche decades ago.
The Most Incredible Features Of Steve Jobs' BMW Z8
Steve Jobs has been credited with practically re-tooling the entire digital world with the introduction of the iPhone, iTunes, and numerous upgrades to Mac computers and Apple as a whole. He left an indelible mark on the world that culture as a whole is still feeling nearly 12 years after his passing.
Autoblog
Porsche previews something special for its 75th anniversary
Porsche is celebrating two big anniversaries in 2023: It's turning 75 years old, and its emblematic 911 is turning 60. We don't know how the company will mark the second milestone yet, but it previewed one of the surprises it has in store to celebrate its 75th on its Instagram page.
msn.com
Rolex 24 at Daytona live results, standings, highlights from 2023 race
Racing season is here, with Daytona International Speedway set to host the annual Rolex 24. The competition is a brutal slog, full of twists, turns and plenty of challenges. Twenty-four hours of continuous driving is never easy: just ask truck drivers. Nevertheless, it's expected to be a packed day at...
jalopyjournal.com
Satan’s Chariot
Coolest show car name… EVER… “Satan’s Chariot” was a 1927 Ford roadster built and owned by Wayne Kleb in the early 1960’s. He started with a 1934 Ford frame, threw the roadster body on, and then just sort of let the chips fall where they may so long as they were influenced by the cars Wayne saw in his favorite magazines of the time. The result is a pretty wild “show rod” that went through many a transformation.
Inside insane £70million ‘flying’ yacht with giant wings so you can glide above the sea at blistering speeds
PLANS for an insane £70 million "flying" yacht that has massive wings so it can glide above the water have been unveiled. The spectacular 242ft Plectrum uses a foil system to rise above the waves and zip along at up to 75 knots. The futuristic plans were released by...
