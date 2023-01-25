Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas reacts to tee-gate between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed...
The golf world discovered what it thought was a wooden missile launched by Patrick Reed at Rory McIlroy was merely a soft-handed motion that the Northern Irishman didn't even notice. The footage that was shared on social media from Dubai may have been disappointing and not the friction we all...
golfmagic.com
Watch Rory McIlroy's utterly hilarious reaction to Patrick Reed question
Rory McIlroy simply refused to entertain the idea of mending bridges with LIV Golf player Patrick Reed during his pre-tournament press conference at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. Footage has now emerged of McIlroy's exchange with Reed in which the Northern Irishman decided to blank...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy cracks joke about Patrick Reed after his birdie-eagle-birdie finish
Rory McIlroy shook his head and laughed after only needing seven shots to finish off his first round at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic to set up a tantalising prospect of a weekend duel with his arch rival Patrick Reed. Weather issues meant that players had to finish their first...
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed "burner" goes after Sir Nick Faldo after he obliterates LIV Golf
The Patrick Reed "burner account" linked to the LIV Golf player says Sir Nick Faldo's opinion is "meaningless" after the Englishman launched a scathing verbal attack on those who have joined the breakaway tour. Faldo, 65, recently told Sky Sports' Jamie Weir that he believes LIV players should have no...
Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Could Be Paired Together in Dubai
In the wake of “Tee Gate,” Reed and McIlroy are tied after Round 1 of the Dubai Desert Classic.
