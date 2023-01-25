ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Watch Rory McIlroy's utterly hilarious reaction to Patrick Reed question

Rory McIlroy simply refused to entertain the idea of mending bridges with LIV Golf player Patrick Reed during his pre-tournament press conference at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. Footage has now emerged of McIlroy's exchange with Reed in which the Northern Irishman decided to blank...
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed "burner" goes after Sir Nick Faldo after he obliterates LIV Golf

The Patrick Reed "burner account" linked to the LIV Golf player says Sir Nick Faldo's opinion is "meaningless" after the Englishman launched a scathing verbal attack on those who have joined the breakaway tour. Faldo, 65, recently told Sky Sports' Jamie Weir that he believes LIV players should have no...
The Spun

Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...

