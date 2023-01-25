Grand Design RV launches Salesforce Service Cloud, which it said is a best-in-class customer service platform designed for Grand Design’s contact center. This platform gives customer service representatives access to a single, 360-degree view of customer interactions – improving their immediate understanding of customers’ current needs as well as past inquiries. The company said representatives will also beneﬁt from a fully integrated knowledge base of articles, enabling them to access requested information faster and resolve customer needs more efficiently.

2 DAYS AGO