Rina Aponte Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Priority One
Rina Aponte, senior operations manager for Priority One Financial Services, is celebrating her 25th anniversary of employment with the company, which is a full-service finance company serving RV, marine and trailer dealers. Aponte started at Priority One in 1998, when the company had just 13 employees. Today, it employs more...
Grand Design Partners with NeuraFlash on Customer Service
Grand Design RV launches Salesforce Service Cloud, which it said is a best-in-class customer service platform designed for Grand Design’s contact center. This platform gives customer service representatives access to a single, 360-degree view of customer interactions – improving their immediate understanding of customers’ current needs as well as past inquiries. The company said representatives will also beneﬁt from a fully integrated knowledge base of articles, enabling them to access requested information faster and resolve customer needs more efficiently.
NTP-STAG Kicks off the Year with its Expo in Colorado
NTP-STAG Expo was held earlier this month for the first-time ever in Colorado, and by all accounts it was a well-attended, successful event. The two-day NTP-STAG Expo Presented by Airxcel was held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, located in Aurora, Colorado, near Denver International Airport. Early attendees...
Plant Shutdowns Cut into Lippert’s Profit
OEMs shut down plants in December to try and get inventory on dealer lots back to “normal,” and that negatively affected the RV supplier’s fourth quarter earnings. In announcing its preliminary fourth quarter results, Lippert said its net sales for the quarter will likely reach $890,000 to $900,000, and loss per diluted share in the range of .62 to .73 cents.
