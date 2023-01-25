ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford offers five-star 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin

By Kevin Borba
 3 days ago

Stanford is now in the market for one of the best pass rushers in the country

Stanford has some rising stars on the defensive line in David Bailey and Ernest Cooper IV, and now they are looking to add one of the best defensive lineman in the country from the class of 2024.

Five-star Kamarion Franklin took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that the Cardinal had offered.

Franklin now has over 25 offers according to 247Sports, and it is no surprise when you look at his frame and production. The 6-foot-5 product out of Mississippi recorded 71 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, and 11 sacks this past season.

He holds offers from programs such as TCU, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Colorado among others. Franklin recently took a visit to Miami, where he went viral for how big of a person he is.

He ranks as the No. 21 player in the class, No. 5 defensive lineman, and the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi.

He would provide a ton of size and strength to a Stanford defensive line that needs to be much more physical under the new staff.

San Francisco, CA
