Angels News: Jared Walsh Has to 'Pinch' Himself Playing With Greatness of Ohtani and Trout

By Jeff J. Snider
 3 days ago

Angels All-Star Jared Walsh talked to MLB Network about the dreamlike feeling of getting to play with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout every day.

Jared Walsh had a tough season for the Angels last year, playing hurt and posting an OPS+ of just 81 before finally being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and having surgery late in the season. Walsh was on MLB Network on Monday to talk about his recovery and the upcoming 2023 season.

The topic, as it often does when it comes to the Halos, turned to Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout , and Walsh was effusive in his praise of the two superstars.

"I think that with us, like we see Shohei on a daily basis, and I’ve gotten to a point now where, if he threw a ball 110 [mph], I’d be like, yeah, that’s Shohei. If he hit a ball 700 feet, it’s like yup, that’s Shohei. So, it’s one of those things, once you know him on a personal level, you just look at him as a friend. It’s interesting because you’re like, yeah I think he can pretty much do anything. So, I try to pinch myself a little bit and be like, hey let’s not take this for granted, getting to watch him and Trouty on a daily basis."

Walsh was outstanding in 2020-21, and the Angels are hoping he can be healthy and get back to that production level in 2023 . The Halos have had a busy offseason, but bounce-back seasons from Walsh and Anthony Rendon would go a long way to helping them compete in a stacked AL West. The Astros have run the division for years and continue to make moves, the Rangers have spent all the money in the world and added an entire starting rotation this offseason , and the Mariners made the postseason last year and didn't slow down when the season ended.

Can the Angels compete in that division? Walsh will have a big say in that.

