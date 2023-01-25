ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kobe Bryant Saluted LeBron James 3 Years Ago After LBJ Passed Him In All-Time Scoring: "Move The Game Forward"

By Lee Tran
 3 days ago

3 years ago, Kobe Bryant congratulated LeBron James for becoming the third all-time leading scorer.

LeBron James is one of the best basketball players to have ever played the sport of basketball, and there's no doubt that he is still playing at a high level. As of right now, LeBron James is still dominating with the Los Angeles Lakers while averaging 30.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 6.9 APG.

For the last three years, LeBron James has been the face of the Los Angeles Lakers, much like Kobe Bryant was during his time on the franchise. One of the things that happened during the championship-winning 2019-20 season was LeBron James passing Kobe Bryant to become the third all-time leading scorer . Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant tragically passed away only one day after that game.

After LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant on January 25th, three years ago, Bryant sent James a congratulatory message. He stated that he has "much respect" for James and lauded James for "continuing to move the game forward.

There is no doubt that James' longevity is one of his best attributes as a player, and he will most likely pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the scoring record. It is impressive that he has managed to pass some elite players, such as Kobe Bryant, in the all-time scoring list. Kobe Bryant certainly admired what LeBron James was able to do for the game, and it is clear that James has been one of the most dominant players in the NBA during his career.

LeBron James Sees Himself As A Pass-First Player

Even though he is on the verge of breaking the all-time scoring record, LeBron James' scoring has never been his primary strength, as James is a wizard at passing the ball. In fact, LeBron James has previously claimed that his being "a pass-first guy" is the reason he's never considered among "the greats of scoring" .

"Since I was 19 years old! And I’m a pass first guy. Always been. That’s why I’m never mentioned with the greats of scoring huh?? That’s perfect cause I’d rather keep it that way!"

LeBron James is clearly a versatile player that can do whatever he is called upon to do. He is clearly an elite scorer and notably won the scoring title at the end of the 2007-08 season.

It remains to be seen if LeBron James will manage to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the playoffs in the future. There is definitely a realistic chance that the team will make the postseason, and James will be crucial in making that happen.

LOS ANGELES, CA
