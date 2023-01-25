Practitioners’ views on community implementation of point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) in the UK: a qualitative interview study

Read full article on original website
BioMed Central
A landscape assessment of the use of patient reported outcome measures in research, quality improvement and clinical care across a healthcare organisation
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 94 (2023) Cite this article. Patient reported outcome measures (PROMs) can be used by healthcare organisations to inform improvements in service delivery. However, routine collection of PROMs is difficult to achieve across an entire healthcare organisation. An understanding of the use of PROMs within an organisation can provide valuable insights on the purpose, scope and practical considerations of PROMs collection, which can inform implementation of PROMs.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
A woman who worked for Google for almost a decade says she was in the hospital bed holding her hours-old newborn when she learned she was part of the 'golden12K' of laid-off Googlers
The woman, who works in the product, sales and strategy ops, has not yet heard from Google about the status of her maternity leave benefits.
‘Risk of future deaths’: coroner issues rare warning to health secretary over hospitals crisis
A coroner has urged the health secretary to take action to prevent needless deaths after a woman died of heart failure following a four-hour wait in the back of an ambulance. Lyn Brind, 61, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, with chest pains and low blood oxygen levels but could not be admitted because the hospital had “no space”. Instead she remained in a queue of ambulances outside A&E without a timely diagnosis or treatment and where warning signs about her condition were missed.
BioMed Central
Using cognitive interviews to improve a measure of organizational readiness for implementation
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 93 (2023) Cite this article. Organizational readiness is a key factor for successful implementation of evidence-based interventions (EBIs), but a valid and reliable measure to assess readiness across contexts and settings is needed. The R = MC2 heuristic posits that organizational readiness stems from an organization’s motivation, capacity to implement a specific innovation, and its general capacity. This paper describes a process used to examine the face and content validity of items in a readiness survey developed to assess organizational readiness (based on R = MC2) among federally qualified health centers (FQHC) implementing colorectal cancer screening (CRCS) EBIs.
BioMed Central
Pediatric Project ECHO for Pain: implementation and mixed methods evaluation of a virtual medical education program to support interprofessional pain management in children and youth
BMC Medical Education volume 23, Article number: 71 (2023) Cite this article. Pediatric pain is a complex health challenge requiring a multi-modal management approach. It is critical that healthcare providers (HCPs) have access to ongoing, flexible education and mentorship specific to pediatric pain. However, there are significant gaps in available pain education and a need for more opportunities to support interprofessional training. Project Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes (Project ECHO®) is a model for delivering online HCP education and cultivating a virtual community of practice. Within the pediatric pain setting, ECHO® has potential to improve local access to specialized pain knowledge, particularly among the physicians, nurses, and allied health providers who primarily manage these cases in community and hospital settings across rural and urban environments. The purpose of this study was three-fold. First, to evaluate the feasibility (participation levels, acceptability) of implementing Project ECHO® in the context of pediatric pain. Second, to measure preliminary program impacts on HCP knowledge, self-efficacy, and clinical practice. Third, to characterize HCP program engagement levels before and after onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Everything is fake’: how global crime gangs are using UK shell companies in multi-million pound crypto scams
A woman meets a man online. They flirt. Then, after a few weeks, they begin imagining a future together. Fast forward a few months and one of them has had their heart broken and been defrauded of their life savings. It sounds like a classic romance scam, but it isn’t....
BioMed Central
Perceived stress in adolescence and labour market participation in young adulthood - a prospective cohort study
Trine Nøhr Winding ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2448-04031, Mette Lykke Nielsen2 & Regine Grytnes1. BMC Public Health volume 23, Article number: 186 (2023) Cite this article. Adolescence is a key-developmental stage for physical, neurological, psychological, and social changes. In this developmental stage, a large number of people struggle with mental health problems like stress, anxiety, or depression. Psychological vulnerability in adolescence has previously been found to be negatively related to future low labour market participation. However, studies are lacking that investigate the impact of stress during adolescence on labour market participation in early adulthood using register data. The aim of this prospective study was therefore to examine the association between perceived stress during adolescence and labour market participation in young men and women in early adulthood.
BioMed Central
Incidents related to safety in mental health facilities in Kenya
Both patients and health care providers working in mental health facilities witness high rates of incidents that have the potential to jeopardize their safety. Despite this, there are few studies that have documented the kind of incidents that are experienced, or explored the potential contributors to these incidents, and solutions that would result in better safety. This study explored various types of safety related incidents occurring in mental facilities in Kenya, perceived contributing factors, and recommendations for improve.
BioMed Central
Evaluating allied health students’ readiness for placement learning
Belinda Judd ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6640-269X1, Jennie Brentnall ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6120-92091,. Justin Newton Scanlan ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5639-64761,. Kate Thomson ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9661-299X1,. Felicity Blackstock ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1756-406X2,. Allison Mandrusiak ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4180-91673,. Lucy Chipchase ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0228-33264,. Anna Phillips ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4473-51085 &. Sue McAllister ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1597-05631,4. BMC Medical Education volume 23, Article number: 70 (2023) Cite this article.
BioMed Central
The genomic landscape of rare disorders in the Middle East
Genome Medicine volume 15, Article number: 5 (2023) Cite this article. Rare diseases collectively impose a significant burden on healthcare systems, especially in underserved regions, like the Middle East, which lack access to genomic diagnostic services and the associated personalized management plans. Methods. We established a clinical genomics and genetic...
The Observer view on Britain’s shameful failngs on child refugees | Observer editorial
Abused, kidnapped and lost – the government should hang its head in shame over its lack of care towards vulnerable minors
BioMed Central
Highlights of the BMC Series – December 2022
BMC Ecology and Evolution – An insight into cancer palaeobiology: does the Mesozoic neoplasm support tissue organization field theory of tumorigenesis?. Metoposaurus krasiejowensis dwelled in what we now call Poland during the Late Triassic Period around 227–216.5 years ago. Discovered in Krasiejów – the village to which it owes its name – Metoposaurus krasiejowensis is the most abundant metoposaurid amphibian from the site.
BioMed Central
Use of a “tablet pole” for the administration of ivermectin for strongyloidiasis in a field study in Ecuador
Dora Buonfrate ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0108-68221, Mariella Anselmi2, Rosanna Prandi2,. Infectious Diseases of Poverty volume 12, Article number: 3 (2023) Cite this article. Establishment of efficient control programs for strongyloidiasis, the infection by Strongyloides stercoralis, is among the World Health Organization (WHO) targets for 2030. Ivermectin is a drug of choice for strongyloidiasis, but its weight-based administration can be unfeasible in remote areas. We evaluated a WHO tablet pole for administration of ivermectin in school-age children living in remote villages in Ecuador.
