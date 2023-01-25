ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

East Texas News

Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison

A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney's Office on charges of evading...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Nueces County judges recuse themselves from petition seeking removal of district attorney

Two local judges recused themselves from the petition seeking to remove Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez on Wednesday. Last week, Colby Wiltse, a Nueces County resident and the Texas state director for the conservative group County Citizens Defending Freedom, filed a 118-page petition contending the district attorney should be removed from office due to "incompetency, official misconduct and failure to give bond."
NUECES COUNTY, TX
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Portions of South Padre Island Drive and the eastbound feeder road between Staples Street and Nile Drive will be partially restricted due to ongoing waterline repairs. Crews began making emergency repairs to a waterline on Wednesday morning along the north side of SPID between Clare...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Commerical Vehicle Crash Hwy 77 - CR 16

BISHOP (News Release) At around 4:54 am this morning, Bishop Police Department Patrol Officers along with Nueces County Sheriff & Pct-3 Constable Deputies, Texas DPS Troopers and Nueces County ESD-3 Fire / Rescue, were are the on the scene of a commercial motor vehicle crash in the area of U.S Highway 77 Southbound and County Road 16.
BISHOP, TX
Council fires city attorney

The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]

