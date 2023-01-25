Read full article on original website
Silva family investigating police actions after daughter Amethyst was shot
In a media conference, the parents of Amethyst Silva, the young girl killed on New Year's Eve, announce they retained council to look into events of that night.
Warrant issued after founder of 361 Grants fails to appear in court
Daniel Esparza, the man behind 361 Grants, was supposed to appear in Judge Medary’s court for a docket call Thursday morning but failed to appear in court.
East Texas News
Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison
A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney's Office on charges of evading...
Former mayoral candidate indicted on arson to go to trial
John Medina, a former Corpus Christi Mayoral candidate indicted on arson charges, is going to trial.
Feds: Man’s gas tank hid 180 pounds of cocaine at border checkpoint in Texas
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after he was found to be transporting more than 180 pounds of cocaine hidden in a gas tank, authorities said. Glafiro Valle Jr. was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiring to possess with intent to distribute a […]
CCPD cadets graduate from 81st Police Academy
25 cadets from the Corpus Christi Police Department's 81rst Academy graduated, completing a tough but rewarding journey.
CCPD: Undercover operation leads to drugs bust at major distribution center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 21 lbs. of drugs and drug paraphernalia were confiscated after the Corpus Christi Police Department conducted a search of a property in the 7500 block of Wooldridge Road on Friday. Quy Nguyen was arrested after the bust uncovered 13.8 lbs. of hydroponic marijuana,...
Judge recuses himself from lawsuit seeking removal of Nueces County DA
The judge assigned to the lawsuit seeking the removal of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez has recused himself.
YAHOO!
Nueces County judges recuse themselves from petition seeking removal of district attorney
Two local judges recused themselves from the petition seeking to remove Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez on Wednesday. Last week, Colby Wiltse, a Nueces County resident and the Texas state director for the conservative group County Citizens Defending Freedom, filed a 118-page petition contending the district attorney should be removed from office due to "incompetency, official misconduct and failure to give bond."
southtexascommunitynews.com
South Texas Community News
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Portions of South Padre Island Drive and the eastbound feeder road between Staples Street and Nile Drive will be partially restricted due to ongoing waterline repairs. Crews began making emergency repairs to a waterline on Wednesday morning along the north side of SPID between Clare...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Commerical Vehicle Crash Hwy 77 - CR 16
BISHOP (News Release) At around 4:54 am this morning, Bishop Police Department Patrol Officers along with Nueces County Sheriff & Pct-3 Constable Deputies, Texas DPS Troopers and Nueces County ESD-3 Fire / Rescue, were are the on the scene of a commercial motor vehicle crash in the area of U.S Highway 77 Southbound and County Road 16.
La Quarenta gang drug dealers sent to federal prison for drug conspiracy
The investigation began in Sept. 2020 and revealed the narcotics trafficking organization used a Corpus Christi home on Cortez Street to distribute meth, heroin, crack, and marijuana.
SPID waterline break causing street, highway on-ramp closures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A waterline break on S. Padre Island Drive will cause some traffic impacts while it is getting fixed. Portions of SPID and the eastbound feeder road between Staples Street and Nile Drive will be partially restricted due to ongoing waterline repairs. Emergency repairs started on...
Nueces County Game Room permit applications slow
Nueces County Game Room permit applications have been slow since the new ordinance took effect January 2, 2023.
portasouthjetty.com
Council fires city attorney
The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reopens Robstown satellite clinic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is reopening a satellite clinic in Robstown. Officials tell 3NEWS it will help expand the public health district's services to the county's most rural communities. The clinic is scheduled to start providing health services on February 14. The...
Zavala Elementary receives wheelchair swing
Some kids at Zavala received quite the surprise Friday in the form of a new ADA complaint swing set.
City of Corpus Christi sets aside $80M to fix aging pipes around town
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's efforts to update aging water pipes is proving to be a more difficult task than originally estimated. City officials told 3NEWS that the pipeline replacement program is for water and wastewater. Currently, more than 45,000 linear feet of water line...
progresstimes.net
Former Border Patrol agent sentenced to 10 years in prison for protecting cocaine shipments
A former Border Patrol agent who shepherded cocaine shipments through the Falfurrias checkpoint was sentenced to about 10 years in prison Friday. Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced Oberlin Cortez Peña Jr., 23, of La Joya to 121 months — about 10 years — in prison during a hearing on Friday morning.
Community invited to mobile food distribution
The Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting a mobile food distribution on Monday Jan. 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Greyhound Racetrack.
