Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
Evaluating Kentucky's NCAA Tournament odds after another Quad 1 loss
LEXINGTON - With another chance to get a top 25 win, Kentucky again flopped Saturday night, falling to a No. 9 Kansas 77-68 at Rupp Arena Saturday. The loss came on a night Rupp Arena was completely sold out, with students beginning to get in line to enter the building at 6:00 a.m.
Sold out Rupp Arena crowd let down as Kentucky falls to No. 9 Kansas
LEXINGTON - Despite having a sold-out Rupp Arena crowd behind them, the Kentucky Wildcats suffered its second home loss of the season Saturday, falling 77-68 to No. 9 Kansas. "Unbelievable crowd, unbelievable students that were there," UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. "You want to reward them as a coach and as a team. I want to do that. But we never stopped playing. We fought the whole time.
WATCH: Bill Self, several Kansas players react to Kentucky win
LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky had the better start of the two teams and led by as many as five points in the opening minutes of the game. But KU was able to stick around and eventually overtook Kentucky thanks to some sharp shooting from Dajuan Harris and some early scoring from Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams. KU later extended its own lead to nine points late in the first half thanks to some quality defensive play that saw Kentucky go just under three and a half minutes without a basket.
Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' win over Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas improved to 17-4 on the season while snapping a three-game losing streak on Saturday with a 77-68 win over Kentucky on the road. The victory marks KU's third-ever win in Rupp Arena, all of which have come under Bill Self. Kentucky got the better start of the two teams and dominated the game's first five minutes. But an 8-2 run mid-way through the first half saw KU establish some momentum. From the 9:35 mark of the first half, the Jayhawks were able to withstand what the Wildcats threw at them and never trailed again.
Kentucky working to pick up the pace
LEXINGTON - As Kentucky looks to continue building upon a four-game winning streak, it is also looking to pick up the pace on the offensive end. In its win over Vanderbilt Tuesday, John Calipari pulled starting point guard Cason Wallace in favor of senior Sahvir Wheeler to push the pace and the senior immediately sped up the Wildcat offense.
Quick recap: Kansas defeats Kentucky on the road
LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. For the game, Jalen Wilson led KU with 22 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field, including eight rebounds. KJ Adams scored in double digits for the first time in three games, notching 17 points on 10 shots. Gradey Dick (13 points) and Kevin McCullar (11 points) were the other two Jayhawks who scored in double figures. McCullar notched the only double double for KU, finishing with 12 rebounds. As a team, KU out-rebounded Kentucky 34-29. Both teams shot 49 percent from the field.
Kansas gets potential momentum-shifting win over Kentucky, avoiding history under Bill Self
LEXINGTON, Ken. — Bill Self wanted to play down Kansas’ 77-68 win over Kentucky during his postgame press conference. His actions showed otherwise. KU arrived at Rupp Arena on Saturday evening looking to avoid history. Never before under Bill Self had the Jayhawks lost four straight games. In fact, the Jayhawks haven’t suffered four-straight losses this century (you'd have to go back to 1988-89 for that). The Jayhawks had dropped their previous three conference games and Saturday’s game against a fellow Blue Blood in Kentucky was the chance KU had to right the ship before a crucial stretch of Big 12 play began.
Kansas basketball wows media with 'character win' over Kentucky, snapping Jayhawks' three-game skid
No. 9 Kansas snapped a three-game losing streak, toughing out a 77-68 win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday night. The victory moved the final tally in the last year of the challenge to 7-3 in favor of the Big 12. After...
Texas A&M gets key stops late to hold off Vanderbilt
Coming off a big midweek win, Texas A&M (15-6, 7-1) avoided any type of a letdown Saturday night holding off Vanderbilt (10-11, 3-5 SEC) to take home a 72-66 victory inside Reed Arena. Texas A&M got off to a good start jumping out to an early 11-4 lead. From there...
College Basketball Odds: Kansas vs. Kentucky prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/28/2023
Blue-blood programs clash as the SEC/Big 12 Challenge continues Saturday night. Watch as the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-4) take on the rival Kentucky Wildcats (14-6) in a battle for bragging rights. Coverage will be live on ESPN. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kansas-Kentucky prediction and pick.
Kentucky Basketball: Looking back at the Wildcats career of Doron Lamb
When having a conversation about the top three-point shooters to play for Kentucky basketball under head coach John Calipari, Doron Lamb is a name that should certainly come up. A two-year impact player who helped lead the Wildcats to a national championship, here is a look back at the career of Lamb at Kentucky.
Three observations from KU's 77-68 win against Kentucky
KU basketball snapped its three-game losing streak on Saturday with a 77-68 win in Lexington over Kentucky. With the game within a single possession multiple times late in the second half, the Jayhawks got crucial shots in the last five minutes with 3s coming from Jalen Wilson, Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar to help seal the victory.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky vs. Kansas: ESPN experts predict winner, final score
Kentucky vs. Kansas is shaping up to be one of the marquee matchups of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Wildcats are hosting KU in this matchup as they look to secure a key nonconference victory for their NCAA Tournament résumé. Kentucky needs to pull off the win to stay off the bubble, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
wymt.com
Pikeville’s Carson Wright commits to Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Carson Wright has committed to the University of Kentucky, the linebacker announced on social media Thursday. The three-time state champion led the Panthers in total tackles, solo tackles and tackles for loss this past season. Wright had the third-most sacks on the team.
atozsports.com
Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal
A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
atozsports.com
Deion Sanders is trying to steal one of the Tennessee Vols’ top recruiting targets
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders — aka Coach Prime — is trying to steal one of the Tennessee Vols‘ top 2024 recruiting targets. 2024 four-star athlete Boo Carter was described earlier this week by recruiting analyst Mike Farrell as “as close to a Tennessee commit as they get without announcing it”.
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
fox56news.com
2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington hate crime
One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is being housed at the Fayette County Detention Center and the police said they know who the other suspect is. 2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington …. One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is...
247Sports
