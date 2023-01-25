ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End

A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
Disney Travel Agent Shares One Resort to Avoid

While the Walt Disney World Resort is a magical vacation destination, a Disney travel agent shared one Resort-hotel that Guests should avoid. The Walt Disney World Resort holds its own as one of the best places in the world to enjoy a Disney vacation. Whichever Theme Park you pick within the Disney Resort—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom—every Disney Park has something unique to offer Guests with many a world-class attraction and ride that gives you the ultimate Disney experience.
Mold Infestation Closes Disney World Attraction, Fate Confirmed

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests from all over visit Walt Disney World Resort daily look to enjoy magnificent shows, meet characters, and enjoy iconic rides. Disney World is constantly changing and updating attractions for Guests to experience the most...
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage

A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
With Splash Mountain Gone, Fans Are Ready to Retheme Another Racist Ride

Splash Mountain shuttered its doors at Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday to make way for Princess and the Frog (2009) themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Magic Kingdom attraction closed amidst a searing culture war between those who recognize the racist history of the film behind the water ride, Song of the South (1946), and nostalgic fans who consider the controversy overblown. Disneyland Resort’s version of the attraction will close soon, though a date hasn’t been officially announced.
