ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure in casinos

Doctors from Sentara and Bon Secours, along with a longtime casino worker, highlight the risks of breathing second-hand smoke at casinos. Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure …. Doctors from Sentara and Bon Secours, along with a longtime casino worker, highlight the risks of breathing second-hand smoke at...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Jeremy won't make it

Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Three-quarter court basket from Princess Anne’s...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance

Newport News Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 in severance - an amount that equals two times his salary and will be paid out equally over the next 12 months. As of Feb. 1, Parker is officially relieved of his duties. Former NNPS superintendent gets...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire at Laguard Drive home in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 2100 block of Laguard Drive Friday evening. Hampton dispatch said the call came in at 9:08 p.m., and multiple units responded to the scene, finding flames showing. All occupants were...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk director of planning and community development named

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk City Manager Al Moor appointed Kevin Wyne as Director of Planning and Community Development on Tuesday, February 7. Wyne joined Suffolk in 2016 as the principal planner and was later promoted to assistant director of planning and community development in March 2022. He has...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia

Day 2 of Public hearing into Coast Guard’s investigation …. Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers weigh abortion …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake …. Gilmerton Bridge weekend closures delayed. Virginia Beach hospital makes 2023 best hospitals …. Petersburg casino bill moves...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police search for suspect in catalytic converter theft

Norfolk police search for suspect in catalytic converter …. With help, move out of Military Circle Mall not a …. With a hero's help, the non-profit REACH has been able to move boxes of books from its soon-to-be previous location at Military Circle Mall to a new location across the street.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk State soars past South Carolina State 82-68

Joe Bryant led the Spartans with 23 points in Norfolk State's runaway win over South Carolina State. Norfolk State soars past South Carolina State 82-68 Joe Bryant led the Spartans with 23 points in Norfolk State's runaway win over South Carolina State. CNU men’s basketball dedicates weekend home game …...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Mental health evaluation ordered for accused Hampton Roads ‘serial rapist’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for an accused “serial rapist.”. It came after William Phelps IV didn’t speak or acknowledge the court and his defense attorney at a hearing on Friday morning. The commonwealth’s attorney says Phelps’ silence shows he’s either having a mental health issue or is choosing not to speak.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Biden, Harris, Moore, Youngkin, other officials respond after release of Tyre Nichols video

VIDEO ADVISORY: Footage released of the traffic stop and beating of Tyre Nichols contained in our coverage may be disturbing to people. We do recommend discretion in viewing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The president, vice president and governors of Maryland and Virginia were among elected officials who issued statements after officials in Tennessee released […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy