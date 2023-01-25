Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure in casinos
Doctors from Sentara and Bon Secours, along with a longtime casino worker, highlight the risks of breathing second-hand smoke at casinos. Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure …. Doctors from Sentara and Bon Secours, along with a longtime casino worker, highlight the risks of breathing second-hand smoke at...
WAVY News 10
Jeremy won't make it
Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Three-quarter court basket from Princess Anne’s...
WAVY News 10
Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance
Newport News Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 in severance - an amount that equals two times his salary and will be paid out equally over the next 12 months. As of Feb. 1, Parker is officially relieved of his duties. Former NNPS superintendent gets...
WAVY News 10
Local protestors took to the streets, demanding justice following release of Tyre Nichols video
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Local protestors took to the streets, demanding justice …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Norfolk State soars past South Carolina State 82-68 Joe Bryant led the Spartans with 23 points in Norfolk State's runaway win over South Carolina State. CNU men’s basketball dedicates...
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
Portsmouth’s casino may see competitive edge with smoking, expert says
"It does allow a competitive advantage for some properties to still have that as an amenity for their guests, and we're seeing that all over the country."
WAVY News 10
Fire at Laguard Drive home in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 2100 block of Laguard Drive Friday evening. Hampton dispatch said the call came in at 9:08 p.m., and multiple units responded to the scene, finding flames showing. All occupants were...
2 plead guilty following 5-hour armed robbery spree across Hampton Roads
Court documents show that 23-year-old Deric Breon Simons, 22-year-old Ronald Lee Brookins and a third person conducted a series of armed robberies at 7-Eleven just before midnight on July 24, 2019 into the early morning of July 25.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk director of planning and community development named
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk City Manager Al Moor appointed Kevin Wyne as Director of Planning and Community Development on Tuesday, February 7. Wyne joined Suffolk in 2016 as the principal planner and was later promoted to assistant director of planning and community development in March 2022. He has...
WAVY News 10
SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia
Day 2 of Public hearing into Coast Guard’s investigation …. Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers weigh abortion …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake …. Gilmerton Bridge weekend closures delayed. Virginia Beach hospital makes 2023 best hospitals …. Petersburg casino bill moves...
WAVY News 10
No opening for Chesapeake Walmart after mass shooting, spokesperson says
No opening for Chesapeake Walmart after mass shooting, …. Wedding Woes: Local couples left high and dry after …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned. Unsolved:...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk police search for suspect in catalytic converter theft
Norfolk police search for suspect in catalytic converter …. With help, move out of Military Circle Mall not a …. With a hero's help, the non-profit REACH has been able to move boxes of books from its soon-to-be previous location at Military Circle Mall to a new location across the street.
1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake Crescent in VB
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 8:03 p.m. in the 500 block of Spring Lake Crescent. Police say there is one victim who is believed the have non life-threatening injuries.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk State soars past South Carolina State 82-68
Joe Bryant led the Spartans with 23 points in Norfolk State's runaway win over South Carolina State. Norfolk State soars past South Carolina State 82-68 Joe Bryant led the Spartans with 23 points in Norfolk State's runaway win over South Carolina State. CNU men’s basketball dedicates weekend home game …...
Concerns surface following two Ocean View shootings in same block in one month
Norfolk Police are investigating two shootings in the same block within a month, and while police have not said if they are connected, Bayview South neighbors are concerned.
Man dead after shooting on Riverlands Dr. in Newport News
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 5:39 p.m. in the 0 block of Riverlands Dr.
No school resource officer for Richneck as students set to return
There will be a heavy police presence when students return to class Monday at Richneck Elementary School, but it will continue to not have a school resource officer, according to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew. That was among a number of things Drew touched on in an interview with 10 On Your Side.
WAVY News 10
Mental health evaluation ordered for accused Hampton Roads ‘serial rapist’
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for an accused “serial rapist.”. It came after William Phelps IV didn’t speak or acknowledge the court and his defense attorney at a hearing on Friday morning. The commonwealth’s attorney says Phelps’ silence shows he’s either having a mental health issue or is choosing not to speak.
Biden, Harris, Moore, Youngkin, other officials respond after release of Tyre Nichols video
VIDEO ADVISORY: Footage released of the traffic stop and beating of Tyre Nichols contained in our coverage may be disturbing to people. We do recommend discretion in viewing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The president, vice president and governors of Maryland and Virginia were among elected officials who issued statements after officials in Tennessee released […]
