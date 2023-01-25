Bournemouth to find out if they can proceed with Nicolas Jackson signing... amid injury fears

Bournemouth will find out on Thursday whether they can proceed with their proposed £20million move for Villarreal's Nicolas Jackson amid concerns over hamstring and hip injuries.

Bournemouth moved to gazump rivals Southampton for the Senegal international and were aware he had been carrying an injury.

Further tests have been scheduled for Thursday which Bournemouth hope will give a clearer indication over the severity and the best course of action.

Villarreal anticipate Jackson could head back to Spain on Thursday amid fears the deal will be called off.

Jackson has missed the last three LaLiga games with injury for Villarreal.

The Premier League strugglers have been scouring Europe to find forwards to bolster their fight against relegation. On Wednesday night they were putting out feelers to find potential alternatives.

They also had a £10m bid rejected for Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo who is also a target for Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Southampton initially wanted to sign Jackson, who has scored twice in 14 LaLiga appearances this season, on loan with an option to buy.

It looked as though Saints boss Nathan Jones would try to make it a permanent switch during the January transfer window to add to his options in attack.

Although he now faces competition from rivals Bournemouth who are expected to make a late bid for Jackson.

Jackson is not the only player on the Cherries January wish list, as they are also reverting their interest back to Roma left-back Matias Vina as they grow frustrated in their wait to persuade Robin Gosens to join from Inter Milan.

The 25-year-old has seen his chances at Roma limited under Jose Mourinho this season, with just three Serie A appearances, and 15 games where he has been left as an unused substitute.