Abigail Schwenker of Ridgewood Named to University of New Hampshire Dean's List

By Jason DeAlessi
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

DURHAM, NH - Studio art and art education major Abigail Schwenker has been names to the Dean's List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall semester. A minimum grade point average of 3.5 is required for the recognition, but Schwenker achieved High Honors denoting an average above 3.65.

The University of New Hampshire is a Carnegie Classification institution that works with federal research partners including NASA, NOAA, NSF and NIH. There are more than 200 programs available for students to study.

TAPinto.net

