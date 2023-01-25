Read full article on original website
Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo
While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas school choice debate heats up, Gov. Kelly weighs in
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on the latest “school choice” debate at the statehouse on Friday. This year, Republicans are considering a bill that would expand eligibility for a tax credit scholarship program to attend private schools. Kelly said she has not yet seen the legislation, but the decision would most likely […]
McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticism
TOPEKA — A bill that would implement runoff elections statewide is costly, damaging to voters and potentially illegal, critics say. Under House Bill 2013, if a candidate for a statewide office doesn’t receive a majority of votes in a general election, a runoff election would be held between the two candidates who garnered the most […] The post ‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticism appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
Despite a ballot box loss, anti-abortion lawmakers in Kansas propose a complete ban
WICHITA, Kansas — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have introduced legislation that would outlaw abortion beginning at fertilization — without exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life or health of the mother. The near-total ban is the most extreme anti-abortion legislation introduced in Kansas so far this...
Kansas lawsuit on rule that 401K managers direct retirement cash to ESG
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach today joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a U.S. Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people.
Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized
TOPEKA — It’s time to keep China out of Kansas agricultural lands, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said, announcing his support of legislation intended to prevent Kansas farmers from selling that land to foreign entities. The bill in question, Senate Bill 100, would prohibit any non-U.S. citizen from buying Kansas real estate in certain areas. […] The post Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
Kansas Republicans want election rule changes that could give them an edge over Democrats
TOPEKA, Kansas — Just months after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won a second term, Kansas Republicans have begun floating two bills that would change how the state runs its elections. If one of the bills had been law last year, it would have led to a runoff election after...
KVOE
State of Kansas issues lengthy list of fish consumption advisories
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are issuing fish consumption advisories for 2023. The advisories identify types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten in limited quantities or, in some cases, avoided altogether because of contamination. General advice and internet resources are provided to aid the public in making informed decisions regarding the benefits and the risks associated with eating locally caught fish from Kansas waters.
WIBW
Hearing set for bill requiring standardized bullying procedures in Kansas schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set for a bill that requires Kansas schools to create a standardized procedure to handle and discipline cases of bullying. A hearing has been scheduled in the Kansas House Committee on Education for House Bill 2143 for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The bill, introduced by the Committee, would establish requirements for school districts to create policies and procedures to investigate bullying complaints.
WIBW
Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
WIBW
Hearing set for bill to authorize cease and desist for unlicensed body artists
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set for a new bill that would authorize cease and desist orders to be sent out to all tattoo artists and piercers that are not licensed in Kansas. The Kansas House Committee on Commerce, Labor and Economic Development will host a hearing...
Tanks transported through Kansas prior to U.S. pledge to Ukraine
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day before President Joe Biden announced the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a train transporting a fleet of tanks was seen traveling through Kansas. On Jan. 24, Eddie Johnson spotted the tanks as they were heading west along Highway 40 west of Gorham in Russell County. […]
Medical marijuana: Masterson callously opposes Gov. Kelly’s effort to ease suffering | Opinion
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly makes compelling case for medical cannabis. Sen. Ty Masterson stands in the way.
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students
MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
scenicstates.com
5 Waterfalls in Kansas for Beginner Hikers
When you think of waterfalls, Kansas typically isn’t the first state that pops into mind. Kansas, surprisingly, has over 100 waterfalls, many of which require no advanced hiking skills. If you’ve already explored the agricultural side of Kansas, every Wizard of Oz stop you could find, a day tour...
Topekans weigh in on new alcohol bill
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has requested the Kansas legislature expand the state’s common consumption bill. If passed, it would modify the current law to allow more flexibility in the community. When putting together the 2023 agenda, members of the public suggested common consumption of alcohol would attract more young people to events […]
kggfradio.com
Bryce Introduces Bill to Display "In God We Trust"
Kansas House District 11 Representative Ron Bryce is introducing a bill to require public schools to display the national motto in classrooms. This is Bryce's first bill since taking office earlier this year, and he says passing down American values is important to him. If passed, Bryce says the program...
KCTV 5
Students, parents rally at the Kansas Statehouse to voice desire to choose their school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - From January 22 to January 28, it is National School Choice Week. In honor of the national week, many young students and parents rallied at the statehouse Wednesday morning to fight for the option to choose the school they wish to attend. The group believes they...
What fish are safe to eat in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An advisory released on Thursday in Kansas lists concerns that should be observed when eating fish caught in state waters. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks released the advisory which identifies types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten only […]
