Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla
Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.
Elon Musk Says Tesla's Closest EV Competitor Won't Emerge From US — But This Country
Tesla Inc. TSLA is the frontrunner in the electric vehicle race, although its global market share has eroded amid competition from upstarts and legacy automakers transitioning to EVs. What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Musk said he wasn't really able to look into the future and predict right now which...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices are down $18,000, bringing a new level of affordability
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices have crashed $18,000 since their peak six months ago, bringing a new level of affordability to the electric car brand. Most car buyers can’t afford a new car and turn to the used car market, which is a critical part of the auto industry.
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?
Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
torquenews.com
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Drops Mind-Blowing Product Teaser During Earnings Call
Tesla's Q4 2022 Earnings call just ended, leaving investors and fans alike in a frenzy. CEO Elon Musk teased a major announcement, saying, "We have other products in development. We're not going to reveal them today, but It will blow people's minds when people see them." The cryptic statement has...
Tesla stock could soar 50% and is the top pick in an auto sector that's seeing an EV 'shake-out,' Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas says
Tesla stock could add 50% despite price cuts to vehicles, according to Morgan Stanley. Analyst Adam Jonas cited Tesla's strong balance sheet and profitability. "Tesla's recent price cuts are just the latest sign the EV market may be entering the 'shake-out' phase," he wrote. Tesla stock could gain 50% on...
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
CNBC
Elon Musk says a Chinese automaker will likely be second to Tesla: 'They work the smartest'
Elon Musk said that a Chinese automaker is likely to be the closest competitor to Tesla, while stressing the company is "winning in China" right now. Tesla has a number of challengers in China in the electric vehicle space, including a slew of start-ups such as Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto. Its biggest rival in China right now is BYD.
Investors don't listen to Elon Musk on the economy, Tesla bull Gary Black says as he rebukes recession claims
Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned of a recession in the company's fourth-quarter earnings update. But investors shouldn't fret about his outlook, according to The Future Fund co-founder Gary Black. Any economic downturn will be shallow because the Federal Reserve can cut interest rates whenever it wants, Black said Thursday. Elon...
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
CNET
Tesla's Stock Has Nosedived Since Elon Musk Took Over Twitter. Now We Find Out Why
It's already a hard time to be a Tesla fan. The resale value of the company's famous electric cars is dropping along with the company's stock, while Tesla's CEO Elon Musk continues to burn goodwill across the tech industry and the wider public. This week comes another test as the company reports its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, during which it'll either prove the haters right or recharge many fans' beliefs in the company.
Chinese EV stocks rise as Elon Musk says he sees Tesla's biggest rival coming from China after the company posts record results
"They work the hardest, and they work the smartest," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said of Chinese electric vehicle companies.
Elon Musk says his Twitter misadventure has only helped Tesla. Wall Street isn't so sure.
Elon Musk tried to spin his Twitter dalliances as a good marketing strategy for Tesla, but analysts say it's a costly distraction.
CNET
Tesla Reports Record Revenue for 2022, 1.31 Million EVs Sold
Tesla's finished 2022 on a tear, bolstered by recent price reductions for its stable of electric sedans and SUVs. The automaker's full-year 2022 earnings statement, released at the close of market Wednesday, revealed it delivered 405,278 electric cars in the fourth quarter -- up from 343,830 deliveries in Q3. This brings Tesla's total 2022 deliveries to 1.31 million cars, which is a record high for the brand and 40% growth year-over-year, but also just short of its own goal of 1.4 million deliveries.
Bullish Tesla CEO Musk Pushes Case for Big 2023 Gains: Stock Soars
'If it's a smooth year ... without some big supply chain interruption or massive problem, [we] have the potential to do 2 million cars this year,' Musk says
teslarati.com
Tesla stock rebounds 50 percent in less than one month in 2023
Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) is up 50 percent less than a month into 2023. The spike in the company’s stock price follows a sharp downturn that occurred in 2022. Last year, Tesla stock fell sharply, losing over 60 percent of its value. Due to widespread unfavorable conditions in the tech and automotive sectors, Tesla felt the losses due to increased vehicle prices, delays in some company products, and CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.
torquenews.com
Five Reasons Not to Rent a Tesla Model 3
If you are headed out on a vacation or business trip and will rent a car as an experiment, here are five reasons why you may wish to skip the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle. A new study asking car renters about difficulties they have experienced when renting reveals that...
teslarati.com
Tesla ramps up hiring at Megapack factory
Tesla is ramping up hiring at its Megapack factory in Lathrop, California. The automaker and energy company has several engineering positions it’s trying to fill as it focuses on meeting the demand for its utility-scale battery energy storage systems. In late 2021, Tesla broke ground on its first dedicated...
torquenews.com
The Sun is Shining on Tesla: A Brilliant Path to Profits
Tesla's innovative approach to the electric vehicle industry has, in many ways, been a veritable masterstroke, and the company's recent move to cut prices will arguably generate more sales and translate into more profits for Tesla from charging stations. As I have recorded earlier today, Tesla is currently experiencing “unprecedented...
