Connecticut Public

Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?

Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
torquenews.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Drops Mind-Blowing Product Teaser During Earnings Call

Tesla's Q4 2022 Earnings call just ended, leaving investors and fans alike in a frenzy. CEO Elon Musk teased a major announcement, saying, "We have other products in development. We're not going to reveal them today, but It will blow people's minds when people see them." The cryptic statement has...
torquenews.com

Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
CNET

Tesla's Stock Has Nosedived Since Elon Musk Took Over Twitter. Now We Find Out Why

It's already a hard time to be a Tesla fan. The resale value of the company's famous electric cars is dropping along with the company's stock, while Tesla's CEO Elon Musk continues to burn goodwill across the tech industry and the wider public. This week comes another test as the company reports its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, during which it'll either prove the haters right or recharge many fans' beliefs in the company.
CNET

Tesla Reports Record Revenue for 2022, 1.31 Million EVs Sold

Tesla's finished 2022 on a tear, bolstered by recent price reductions for its stable of electric sedans and SUVs. The automaker's full-year 2022 earnings statement, released at the close of market Wednesday, revealed it delivered 405,278 electric cars in the fourth quarter -- up from 343,830 deliveries in Q3. This brings Tesla's total 2022 deliveries to 1.31 million cars, which is a record high for the brand and 40% growth year-over-year, but also just short of its own goal of 1.4 million deliveries.
teslarati.com

Tesla stock rebounds 50 percent in less than one month in 2023

Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) is up 50 percent less than a month into 2023. The spike in the company’s stock price follows a sharp downturn that occurred in 2022. Last year, Tesla stock fell sharply, losing over 60 percent of its value. Due to widespread unfavorable conditions in the tech and automotive sectors, Tesla felt the losses due to increased vehicle prices, delays in some company products, and CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.
torquenews.com

Five Reasons Not to Rent a Tesla Model 3

If you are headed out on a vacation or business trip and will rent a car as an experiment, here are five reasons why you may wish to skip the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle. A new study asking car renters about difficulties they have experienced when renting reveals that...
teslarati.com

Tesla ramps up hiring at Megapack factory

Tesla is ramping up hiring at its Megapack factory in Lathrop, California. The automaker and energy company has several engineering positions it’s trying to fill as it focuses on meeting the demand for its utility-scale battery energy storage systems. In late 2021, Tesla broke ground on its first dedicated...
torquenews.com

The Sun is Shining on Tesla: A Brilliant Path to Profits

Tesla's innovative approach to the electric vehicle industry has, in many ways, been a veritable masterstroke, and the company's recent move to cut prices will arguably generate more sales and translate into more profits for Tesla from charging stations. As I have recorded earlier today, Tesla is currently experiencing “unprecedented...
