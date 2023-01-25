Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Kyla Pratt At ‘The Proud Family Louder And Prouder’ Premiere
Actress Kyla Pratt attended the Proud Family Louder and Prouder premiere last night. The event took place at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles. Kyla voices Penny Proud on the popular animated series and I love the show so much! Kyla is my favorite character on the show and you can watch Season 2 premiere on on Disney+ on February 1st 2023, I can’t wait to see it!
Rihanna Teases Valentine’s Day Savage X Fenty Drop: ‘Heartbreaker Szn’
The newest launch includes lingerie, activewear, loungewear and pieces for men.
Shania Twain rocks a sky-high mohawk and edgy corset for InStyle
Shania Twain’s latest magazine cover is positively hair-raising. The 57-year-old country icon fronts InStyle wearing a towering jet-black mohawk, matching Agent Provocateur corset and avant-garde ONRUSHW23FH gown — a sharp departure from the leopard prints and velvets for which she’s known. And Twain loved her edgy makeover so much, she joked about incorporating it into her upcoming tour during her interview. “I love it. I’m so up for it. I’m so ready for it,” she said. “I’m way more fearless than I would’ve been [before]. Years ago, I would’ve been more conscientious about, ‘Is this too over-the-top?’ I’m more adventurous now and I’m just excited...
Gucci opens luxe new outpost in The Woodlands with iconic brand's latest looks
Fashion-forward shoppers have a new location to get their latest Gucci fix, as the iconic brand just added one more Houston boutique to its luxury lineup. Their latest emporium, which opened on Friday, January 27 in The Woodlands Mall (1201 Lake Woodlands Dr., Suite 700), marks the brand's ninth store in their continued expansion in the Lone Star State. The expansive store spans 6,500 square feet, where customers can explore Gucci's luxury range of leather goods and accessories, including the Blondie line. Guests are also invited to discover the fashion house's Cosmogonie collection, first presented in May 2022 in Puglia,...
Sofia Resing Stuns in Nothing But a Large Green Leaf in Latest IG post
The 2016 SI Swimsuit model got creative at a recent photo shoot in Tulum.
hypebeast.com
CLOT Reconnects With Levi's to Celebrate Its 20th Anniversary
This year, co-founders Edison Chen and Kevin Poon are celebrating the 20th anniversary of lifestyle brand CLOT. Kicking things off, they’ve teamed up with Levi’s once again for a special capsule of three denim-centric pieces. Last connecting a year ago for a “Year of the Tiger” collection, the duo is paying homage to its 2006 project that included a pair of UNIONRAIL 501 Jeans.
Swarovski to Drop Glittering Collabs With Weinsanto, Liberal Youth Ministry, Phileo
MILAN — Swarovski’s platform for collaborations, Swarovski Creators Lab, has partnered with the Dover Street Market Paris Brand Development hub for a trifecta of glittering collaborations with emerging fashion brands. In particular, the Austrian company joined forces with Weinsanto, Liberal Youth Ministry and Phileo to develop exclusive styles of bag, apparel and footwear, respectively.More from WWDWeinsanto RTW Spring 2023Weinsanto RTW Spring 2023The Avril Lavigne by Killstar Collection The collaboration with Victor Weinsanto, who launched his namesake line in 2020, resulted in a glam makeover of the geometric Weinsanto Bag style, whose structured shape crafted from yellow leather was covered with a cascade...
hypebeast.com
44 Label Group FW23 Outfits "Club Kids From a Doomed Future"
For Fall/Winter 2023, Max Kobosil’s 44 Label Group crafted a utilitarian and conceptual collection ideal for the avid rave-goer and the streetwear savant alike. Titled “Blame Society,” the range offers an alternative, futuristic wardrobe for the “club kids from a doomed future,” defined by statement-making prints, thick fabrications and functional uniforms.
Complex
Palace Previews Spring 2023 Collection With New Lookbook
Palace isn’t fucking around when it comes to the vast assortment of pieces it’s assembled for its soon-to-launch Spring 2023 collection. A highlight from the wide-ranging assortment sees the London-based brand employing the striking design presence of a devil and an angel atop the shoulders of a varsity jacket, although this particular piece is far from the only one that’s certain to turn heads this season.
Elle
Watch Rihanna’s New Teaser For Her Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Performance
On February 12, Rihanna will be performing live for he first time in years as the headliner of the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Glendale, Arizona. Fans are already at a fever pitch of excitement, but the musical artist is getting them even more hyped for her performance with a new teaser.
Comments / 0