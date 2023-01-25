ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

siuecougars.com

Men's Basketball Continues Road Swing at Morehead State

SIUE Cougars (14-8, 5-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (13-9, 6-3 OVC) Ray'Sean Taylor recorded the first 30-point game of his career, but it wasn't enough as Tennessee Tech handed SIUE its third straight loss. The Golden Eagles downed the Cougars 80-68 Thursday at the Eblen Center. Taylor scored 30 points on 10-for-20 shooting. He was 5-10 from three-point range. He scored 20 of his points after halftime. Taylor added three rebounds, two assists and five steals. He did not turn the ball over. The Golden Eagles built a 13-point lead at the break thanks to shooting 46 percent from the field. The Cougars managed just seven of 24 shots (24 percent) in the first half and did not have an assist. The Cougars closed the gap to just five points with 2:19 left.
siuecougars.com

Men's Soccer Welcomes Spring Recruits

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE men's soccer Head Coach Cale Wassermann has added to the Cougars roster with a trio of spring signees. Connor Gramke (Edwardsville), Anis Smajlovic (Mehlville, Missouri) and Stephen Saladin (St. Louis) came to SIUE for the spring semester. "I am really excited about the three additions...
siuecougars.com

SIUE Wrestling Prepares for Busy Road Trip

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - SIUE Wrestling has a busy weekend ahead with three road dual meets in two days. The Cougars, 3-5 overall and 0-4 in the Mid-American Conference, face Kent State Friday at 5 p.m. CT. SIUE then travels to Cleveland, Ohio, to take on George Mason at 11:30 a.m. CT Saturday followed by Cleveland State at 1 p.m. CT.
siuecougars.com

Track and Field Off to Illini Challenge

SIUE track and field continues the indoor portion of its schedule at the Illini Challenge in Champaign, Illinois. The Cougars are coming off several PR's last weekend at the EIU John Craft Invite. Throws:. Luke Hatten and Joel Degracia will represent the men in the weight throw. Hatten's 14.69m toss...
