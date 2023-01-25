SIUE Cougars (14-8, 5-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (13-9, 6-3 OVC) Ray'Sean Taylor recorded the first 30-point game of his career, but it wasn't enough as Tennessee Tech handed SIUE its third straight loss. The Golden Eagles downed the Cougars 80-68 Thursday at the Eblen Center. Taylor scored 30 points on 10-for-20 shooting. He was 5-10 from three-point range. He scored 20 of his points after halftime. Taylor added three rebounds, two assists and five steals. He did not turn the ball over. The Golden Eagles built a 13-point lead at the break thanks to shooting 46 percent from the field. The Cougars managed just seven of 24 shots (24 percent) in the first half and did not have an assist. The Cougars closed the gap to just five points with 2:19 left.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO