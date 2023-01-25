ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 4000 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. At approximately 5:42 pm, members of the Sixth District...
