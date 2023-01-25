Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Mental health evaluation ordered for accused Hampton Roads ‘serial rapist’
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for an accused “serial rapist.”. It came after William Phelps IV didn’t speak or acknowledge the court and his defense attorney at a hearing on Friday morning. The commonwealth’s attorney says Phelps’ silence shows he’s either having a mental health issue or is choosing not to speak.
Police investigate report of attempted robbery at Ruffner Middle
Norfolk Police are currently investigating a report of a robbery that took place at Ruffner Middle School Friday afternoon.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies
Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
Former Norfolk PD chief: Officers in Tyre Nichols video 'highly unprofessional'
Leaders of law enforcement agencies across the country are reacting to the body cam video showing five Memphis Police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop.
No school resource officer for Richneck as students set to return
There will be a heavy police presence when students return to class Monday at Richneck Elementary School, but it will continue to not have a school resource officer, according to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew. That was among a number of things Drew touched on in an interview with 10 On Your Side.
James City County officer accused of shooting fellow officer while off-duty
Michael Rusk, a 24-year-old James City County police officer, has been arrested for shooting a fellow officer while off-duty in Williamsburg, according to police.
What we know about the Richneck Elementary School shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News community continues to grapple with the shooting of a Richneck Elementary School teacher, a tragedy that has raised questions on school safety, administrative actions and how a child got his hands on a gun. The shooting happened on Jan. 6 inside a...
NBC12
2 men dead following shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men in Richmond have died after police say they were shot in as police patrolled the area. On Jan. 27, just after 3 p.m., Richmond police officers heard gunfire in the 1300 block of St. Paul Street. Officers then found a man who had been shot....
2 plead guilty following 5-hour armed robbery spree across Hampton Roads
Court documents show that 23-year-old Deric Breon Simons, 22-year-old Ronald Lee Brookins and a third person conducted a series of armed robberies at 7-Eleven just before midnight on July 24, 2019 into the early morning of July 25.
WAVY News 10
New details in shooting involving off-duty James City County Police officers
New details have emerged in the shooting involving two off-duty James City County Police officers. New details in shooting involving off-duty James …. New details have emerged in the shooting involving two off-duty James City County Police officers. Judge orders second competency exam for Cory Bigsby. A judge has ordered...
Parent of Menchville High shooting victim speaks after terse remark by school board member
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The father of the Newport News student shot and killed at Menchville High School in 2021 spoke exclusively with 13News Now for an opportunity to make remarks following an interaction with school board member Gary Hunter at the latest special-called school board meeting. It was...
Police chief says new technology will help detectives in Hopewell
Just five days since a violent crime task force was announced to try to curb violence, Hopewell's chief of police says the program is already seeing results.
Va. Supreme Court reverses $1M award in Virginia Beach police shooting
The Virginia Supreme Court is reversing a $1 million lawsuit over a 2019 shooting death in Virginia Beach.
Man dead after shooting on Riverlands Dr. in Newport News
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 5:39 p.m. in the 0 block of Riverlands Dr.
WAVY News 10
Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton
The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms. https://bit.ly/3wwao8w. Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation …. The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Petersburg Army lieutenant wins case against Windsor police, lawyers seek new trial still
A federal jury in Richmond determined that Lt. Caron Nazario's stop by officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker was improper. The jury did not impose punitive damages, but it did order Gutierrez to pay $2,685 in damages. Crocker was required by the jury to pay $1,000 in punitive damages. On...
Norfolk police need your help identifying this catalytic converter thief.
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story about thefts that aired on Nov. 18, 2022. With the increase of catalytic converter thefts on the rise across Hampton Roads and the country, detectives need your help tracking down a suspect. Police say that...
Off-duty police officer faces charges after shooting man in Williamsburg, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A James City County police officer who was off duty faces several charges after shooting another off-duty officer in Williamsburg on Wednesday, police said. The City of Williamsburg's Police Department received a call about the shooting, which happened at 12:47 a.m. on the 700 block of...
Police: Man robbed Portsmouth 7-Elevens 5 times in 4 weeks
According to police, the suspect was armed when he robbed the 7-Elevens located near the 3500 block of Deep Creek Blvd and the 1500 block of Airline Blvd. The armed robberies occurred on Dec. 30, 2022, Jan. 2, Jan. 8, Jan. 14 and Jan. 16.
Man facing arson charges, accused of setting Mathews Co. trailer on fire in 2021
MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Middlesex County was arrested after investigators say he set a trailer in Mathews on fire back in 2021. Deputies arrested 24-year-old James Alan Blake on Monday on felony charges of threatening to burn, burning or destroying an occupied dwelling, and breaking and entering a residence with the […]
Comments / 1