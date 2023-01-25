ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

WAVY News 10

Mental health evaluation ordered for accused Hampton Roads ‘serial rapist’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for an accused “serial rapist.”. It came after William Phelps IV didn’t speak or acknowledge the court and his defense attorney at a hearing on Friday morning. The commonwealth’s attorney says Phelps’ silence shows he’s either having a mental health issue or is choosing not to speak.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies

Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

2 men dead following shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men in Richmond have died after police say they were shot in as police patrolled the area. On Jan. 27, just after 3 p.m., Richmond police officers heard gunfire in the 1300 block of St. Paul Street. Officers then found a man who had been shot....
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton

NEWPORT NEWS, VA

