ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Proposed Apartment Complex In Easton Stirs Controversy

EASTON, Md. - A newly-proposed apartment complex is coming under fire in Talbot County. The proposed project is a six-building 162-unit apartment complex at the south end of Camac St. in Easton. One of the biggest concerns that neighbors had was traffic. People in the quiet Hunters Mill neighborhood use...
EASTON, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
tourcounsel.com

Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland

Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware

If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
DELAWARE STATE
Ocean City Today

Snow Hill plans to sell Black Eyed Susan

The fate of Snow Hill’s woebegone Black Eyed Susan riverboat has yet to be decided, but one thing is certain — it won’t be an anchor around the necks of the town’s taxpayers much longer. At a town hall meeting earlier this month, Snow Hill Mayor...
SNOW HILL, MD
tourcounsel.com

Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland

In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
BALTIMORE, MD
Joe Mertens

This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex’s fourth medical marijauna dispensary opening soon

Sussex County is weeks away from getting its fourth medical marijuana dispensary – this one in Seaford. It’s an area of the county that’s drastically underserved, said Greg Huggler, general manager of Fresh Delaware. Patients won’t have to drive all the way to the beach or Georgetown anymore, he said.
SEAFORD, DE
starpublications.online

Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp, Crab Balls

The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St. in Delmar, Md. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of both will be available. Homemade hush puppies...
DELMAR, MD
talbotspy.org

Easton Prepares for Transition to Reusable Bags in April

In advance of Ordinance 784 taking effect on April 2, 2023, the Town of Easton, Easton EDC, and Discover Easton are partnering to spread awareness and information about the ordinance to businesses, residents, and tourists. Ordinance 784, states that as of April 2, 2023, retail establishments can no longer provide...
EASTON, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

2 Baltimore chefs nominated for distinguished 'James Beard' awards

Two chefs from Baltimore are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region for 2023. Chef Steve Chu of Ekiben and Chef Chris Amendola from foraged. on North Charles Street have both been nominated for the distinguished award. Ekiben has three locations in Fells Point, Hampden and South Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry

BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

State planners: Put hold on Freeman applications

One of the largest projects ever proposed in Sussex County was reviewed by state officials during an Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting Jan. 25. Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with 2,000 units, including 950 single-family homes, 300...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

ChristianaCare opens new primary care facility in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – ChristianaCare has opened a new primary care facility to help residents in Rehoboth Beach. The office will offer care to ages 18 and up. They specialize in longer appointments to get to know patients better. Also, in the same location there will be ChristianaCare My65+ tailored to adults over 65, which will provide medication management, nutritional guidance, and specialist coordination.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Commercial Observer

ARLS Properties Starts Work on 35-Acre Mixed-Use Community in Bel Air, Md.

Baltimore-based developer ARLS Properties on Tuesday started construction of Bel Air Village, a 35-acre mixed-use community in Bel Air, Md. When completed, the development will include 115,000 square feet of office space, 252 multifamily units and 24 townhomes. A four-story multifamily building with 50 units will be the first property...
BEL AIR, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy