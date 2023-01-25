ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

KARE 11

Chris Hrapsky pledges to take the Polar Plunge LIVE on KARE 11 Saturday!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — What's a guy like KARE 11 anchor Chris Hrapsky to do on a frigid Minnesota Saturday? Jump into an ice-cold backyard bath, of course!. On Saturday, Jan. 28, Chris has pledged to take a dip in 30-degree water during the KARE 11 Saturday Morning Show in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Polar Plunge. But here's the catch: He has to raise $500 first.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul votes to remove, store Historic Justus Ramsey House

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul City Council has voted to approve $84,000 for the removal and storage of one of the oldest buildings in the state, following an outcry over its potential razing.In 1852, Justus Ramsey, the younger brother of Minnesota's first territorial governor, Alexander Ramsey, lived in a small limestone home on what is now West 7th Avenue, just a few blocks from the Xcel Energy Center. Today, that house still stands and is named after him -- the Justus Ramsey home.In recent weeks, a flap arose over plans to demolish the building, which sits on the outdoor...
SAINT PAUL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BUFFALO, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota ice isn't so nice, and anglers' pickups go down

With 60 rental ice fishing houses on Lake of the Woods this winter, and about 35 miles of ice roads to plow, Brian Ney knew that he and his crew of eight would be busy last Sunday. Ney's family had built Adrian's Resort on the big northern border lake in...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million

Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations

Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kelo.com

Homelessness dangers in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — Homelessness can be deadly. People who experience homelessness in Minnesota die at triple the rate of the general population, according to a new report produced through a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health and the Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute. That alarming pattern holds...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of west central Minnesota

(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota, and southeastern North Dakota from 6 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday. One to two inches of snow will be possible but the winds could gust from 40 mph to 50 mph after midnight tonight. This could cause travel difficulties into Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

$100K Lottery Winner in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Somebody in central Minnesota is a lot richer today. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winner playing the scratch-off game CASH. The ticket was bought at one of the HolidayStation stores in St. Cloud on Wednesday. It costs $50 per ticket to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Kara Easlund of Cambridge named Minnesota Mother of the Year

Kara Eastlund of Cambridge was selected as the 2023 Minnesota Mother of the Year®. She is the 56th woman in Minnesota history to hold this honor. Eastlund is a licensed social worker with her master’s degree, serving as the director of Adults Adopting Special Kids, a statewide program that provides adoption services to children in the foster care system and she serves on several boards, with focus on serving children, families, and vulnerable populations.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Science Museum of Minnesota presents "The Bias Inside Us"

The Science Museum of Minnesota is showing "The Bias Inside Us," a project from the Smithsonian Institute's Traveling Exhibition Service which examines our understanding of implicit bias.Their goal? To start a dialogue that will increase empathy and create more inclusive schools, communities, and workplaces.Laura Zelle, of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, spearheaded this project and said it's timely, as Friday also marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day.Click here to see the online exhibit.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Teen shot near Conway Community Center in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the neck Friday evening near the Conway Community Center. According to the St. Paul Police Department, a 15-year-old boy was shot at about 6:30 p.m. near Conway Avenue and Pedersen Street. Officials say the boy was conscious and breathing when he was being transported.
SAINT PAUL, MN

