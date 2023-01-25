POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Eric Ziegmont wrote a song with his band from high school, little did he know it would be used in movies some 30 years later. "We kind of just look at each other and laugh. We're like, 'Man, we wrote these songs 30 years ago.' And they're being appreciated globally in Hungary, in Canada, and also there's a few in the United States," he said.

