Marty Apodaca, senior counselor for The University of New Mexico Student Health and Counseling, has been elected the 105th President of the National Career Development Association (NCDA) for the 2024-25 calendar year. Apodaca will be the first UNM alumnus, New Mexican and Hispanic person to hold the position. NCDA aims...

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO