White Rock Lake modern hits market for $16M

It’s like a mini ranch in the middle of Dallas. A modern home on 3.62 acres with panoramic views of White Rock Lake just hit the market for $15.8 million. The five-bedroom house at 4321 West Lawther Drive comprises a little over 9,000 square feet and is being offered for about $1,728 per square foot.
Haynes Boone adds full floor to Harwood No. 14 lease

Haynes Boone continues its Dallas leasing streak with a full-floor expansion of its space at the under-construction Harwood No. 14. The Washington, D.C.-based law firm added 25,000 square feet to its lease with Harwood International, bringing its future footprint in the building to 149,000 square feet. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
