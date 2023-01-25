Read full article on original website
NME
Watch STAYC member Yoon cover Avril Lavigne’s ‘Sk8er Boi’
STAYC member Yoon has delivered a nostalgic cover of Avril Lavigne’s ‘Sk8er Boi’. Yoon took to the group’s YouTube account yesterday (January 26) to release her rendition of the 2002 pop-punk hit, dressed in an outfit – complete with tie and studs – that harked back to Lavigne’s ‘Let Go’-era looks.
NME
Kim Petras remixes Meghan Trainor’s viral hit ‘Made You Look’
Meghan Trainor has released an official remix of her viral hit ‘Made You Look’ featuring “icon” Kim Petras – check it out below. ‘Made You Look’ originally featured on Trainor’s fifth studio album ‘Takin’ It Back’ which was released at the end of last year and has gone on to rack up over 250million streams on Spotify.
NME
Adele denies she’s skipping 2023 Grammys: “Whoever started that rumour is a dickhead”
Adele has shot down an online rumour that she’s boycotting the 2023 Grammy Awards, labelling the person that spread the false news a “dickhead”. The topic arose in a spot of banter during Adele’s show in Las Vegas on Friday (January 27) – the 17th date of her monumental residency at Caesars Palace. Sat behind a piano, she mentioned at one point that people had been approaching her all week, “Being like, ‘How come you’re not going to the Grammys?’ Who said I weren’t going to the Grammys, man [sic]?
NME
Harry Styles splits trousers in front of Jennifer Aniston at LA show
Harry Styles has once again made waves accidentally during a show on his ‘Love On Tour’, splitting a pair of custom Gucci trousers mid-song in Los Angeles. The moment happened during Styles’ show at the Kia Forum on Thursday (January 26), when during ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’, he knelt down at the edge of the stage and burst open the crotch on his brown leather pants. The singer promptly noticed his blunder, shooting up and shuffling off to cover himself with a towel. He continued the song, though, and moments later borrowed a pride flag from an audience member to wrap around his waist.
NME
Rachel Chinouriri joined Lewis Capaldi tour after sending him a drunk DM
The rising London singer-songwriter sent him a private video after Capaldi shared footage of himself singing her track ‘I’m Not Perfect (But I’m Trying)’ on his Instagram Story. Despite her record label encouraging her to get in touch with Capaldi, Chinouriri initially said she was hesitant....
NME
Sam Smith opens up about transphobia: “I’m being abused in the street more than ever”
Sam Smith has opened up about their experience with transphobia in the UK, admitting that they face more instances of public abuse at home than they do abroad. To celebrate the release of their fourth album, ‘Gloria’, Smith sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an exhaustive interview; in addition to the album itself, the pair dove deep into topics like mental health, Smith’s recent trip to the White House, their appearance on Saturday Night Live, and their return to the touring circuit.
Claire Danes Says Son Rowan, 4, Is 'Categorically Opposed' to Her Pregnancy: 'Less Than Thrilled'
"Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake," Claire Danes said of her soon-to-be middle child, as she and husband Hugh Dancy prepare to welcome their third baby Claire Danes is getting mixed reactions to baby No. 3. After PEOPLE confirmed this month that she and husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child, the Golden Globe winner, 43, revealed the "less than thrilled" reactions their two sons had to the pregnancy news during a Friday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She noted that...
NME
GOT The Beat had to decline a performance at Coachella, says Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation
Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon has revealed that her supergroup GOT The Beat had to decline an invitation to perform at Coachella. Hyoyeon recently appeared on an episode of SBS’ Cultwo Show, where she spoke about GOT The Beat’s latest release, ‘Stamp On It’. During her appearance, the K-pop star claimed that the group had been invited to perform at Coachella following their 2022 debut with ‘Step Back’, which had gained popularity overseas at the time.
NME
A priest claims to have visited hell where he saw demons singing Rihanna
A priest claims to have briefly died and visited hell, and says that he saw demons singing Rihanna. Michigan priest Gerald Johnson claimed that he temporarily died in 2016 after a heart attack, and visited hell before he came back to life. “My spirit left my physical body,” he explained...
NME
Brian May doubles down on the reason why Queen “could never” play Glastonbury
Brian May has doubled down on the reason why Queen “could never” play Glastonbury. On The Cover – Glastonbury: your favourite artists on why it matters. The guitarist previously ruled out playing Worthy Farm after clashing with Michael Eavis over the badger cull. The Glastonbury founder previously...
NME
Samia – ‘Honey’ review: astute reflections on mid-20s malaise
“Can I tell you something? I’ve never felt so unworthy of loving,” Samia mournfully sings to introduce us to her second album ‘Honey’, a wise and wilting record about that painful part of coming of age where you have to figure out how to stay alive with all the fears you haven’t grown out of.
NME
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Pete Waterman
Which 2021 Olly Alexander-starring drama features Divine’s SAW-produced ‘You Think You’re a Man’?. “Divine was lovely. We had a lot of fun. Mike Stock made the mistake of making him sing in tune, and the record company said: ‘We don’t want him sing!’, so we had to re-record it with him shouting it badly. I kept a fabulous review of it that said: ‘For a man who started his career eating dog-shit, this record is the step in the right direction!’ [Laughs]”
NME
Margot Robbie reveals what they’re actually snorting in ‘Babylon’
Margot Robbie has shared what substances were used to replicate the “ridiculous” amount of cocaine in Babylon. Directed by Damien Chazelle (Whiplash, La La Land), the period comedy drama epic charts the rise and fall of multiple characters during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to “talkies” in the late 1920s.
NPR
Natasha Lyonne on the real reason she got kicked out of boarding school
You've seen Natasha Lyonne in Orange is the New Black and Russian Doll. In her new show, Poker Face, she plays an amateur detective who's profane, smokes, drinks, and always gets her man. She's so convincing in the role that we're worried she might figure out Peter's terrible crimes before the interview is over.
NME
Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell to miss upcoming shows as he awaits birth of first child
Fontaines D.C. guitarist Carlos O’Connell is to miss the band’s upcoming shows as he awaits the birth of his first child. The band are about to start a tour of Australia, New Zealand and Japan that begins tomorrow (January 27) in Christchurch. Taking to Instagram today (January 26),...
NME
Watch Coldplay perform ‘Clocks’ on ‘Kimmel’ for show’s 20th anniversary
Coldplay have performed ‘Clocks’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the shows’s 20th anniversary. Check out the performance below. Chris Martin sat down with Kimmel before the band’s performance to reflect on the first time the band appeared on the show. “Remember what I actually said that night,” Kimmel recalled to Martin. “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we would be proud we’d have on the show in 20 years.”
NME
How many episodes are in ‘That ‘90s Show’?
That ‘90s Show is a revival and sequel series to teen sitcom That ‘70s Show, loaded with nostalgia and some fresh faces. Set 15 years after the original sitcom, the series centres around Leia (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she spends the holidays with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith).
NME
The Walkmen to finally return to UK this summer with new London shows
29 – London, UK – KOKO. The Walkmen’s lead singer Hamilton Leithauser discussed the band’s reunion for the first time last December in a new interview Vulture, including the question of whether or not there is new music to come from the post-punk revivalists. “We haven’t...
NME
‘Shrinking’ review: this sickly sweet psych-sitcom will give you a headache
Ah, the golden age of television. It has its sweet, sweet benefits but boy does it have its drawbacks. Sure, we’re now treated to new, era-defining productions every few days, but one of the less publicised downsides of the streaming explosion is that, in order to meet our insatiable expectation for new content, it’s easier than ever to get away with broadcasting absolute guff. Shrinking, Apple TV+’s new show, is absolute guff, unfortunately.
NME
You can now watch ‘The Last Of Us’ episode one free on YouTube
The first episode of The Last Of Us is available to stream for free online now. Sky and Now, who are airing the series in the UK, have made the feature-length episode available to anyone (who is age-appropriate) to view on YouTube. The series is adapted from the award-winning video game of the same name by Naughty Dog and stars Pedro Pascal.
