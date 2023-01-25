Harry Styles has once again made waves accidentally during a show on his ‘Love On Tour’, splitting a pair of custom Gucci trousers mid-song in Los Angeles. The moment happened during Styles’ show at the Kia Forum on Thursday (January 26), when during ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’, he knelt down at the edge of the stage and burst open the crotch on his brown leather pants. The singer promptly noticed his blunder, shooting up and shuffling off to cover himself with a towel. He continued the song, though, and moments later borrowed a pride flag from an audience member to wrap around his waist.

