essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Exclusive: Montclair’s Fresco Da Franco is About to Undergo a Major Makeover

The arrival of the new, exclusive bar, Bar Franco, hit the presses last week in Montclair. Owned + operated by Hollywood TV producer and restaurateur Franco Porporino, Bar Franco will sit adjacent to Franco’s other Montclair business Fresco Da Franco — which, for the last decade, has built a sturdy reputation as one of the town’s most beloved Italian restaurants.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Living in Hoboken vs. Jersey City | Which is Best for You?

Choosing to decide whether living in Hoboken vs. Jersey City is best for you can be an overwhelming decision, especially if you are unfamiliar with Hudson County or New Jersey. The west bank of the Hudson River has long been a destination for new residents dating back to the early days of America’s immigration boom. Jersey City’s mantra of “America’s Golden Door” and Hoboken’s re-imagined tenement buildings still make that clear, but the area has become an increasingly popular landing spot for those leaving New York City in recent years.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

The Maddox + Musuko: Restaurant Duo Coming Soon to Montclair

Montclair has been buzzing about a new pair of restaurants opening at 193 Glenridge Avenue. Many will remember this location as The Crosby, a popular eatery that shut down during the pandemic. While people may have initially been disappointed to hear about The Crosby’s permanent closure, what’s opening in its place is meant to be bigger and better. The family-owned Essex Restaurant Group is behind a fresh new concept for the Montclair food and beverage scene. The newly renovated building will house The Maddox, a high-end steakhouse and bar, and Musuko, a sophisticated open-concept pan-Asian kitchen, sushi bar, and cocktail lounge. The Montclair Girl recently spoke with Alexa Dell’Ermo, Head of Operations and Beverage Director, to get the inside scoop. Keep reading to get a sneak peek into what’s to come from this hot new restaurant and nightlife establishment.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mayor Welcomes New Business to Town

  WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Orange Township Mayor Susan McCartney assisted by members of the Township Council welcomed the Primrose School on Northfield Avenue to town with a ribbon cutting on January 28. Sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures hovered around 51 degrees as the new business celebrated its grand opening.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Morristown Minute

Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today

Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business

An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
HOBOKEN, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Renowned NJ Sushi Restaurant, Shumi, Opens Second Location

Shumi in Ridgewood has been regarded as one of, if not the best, sushi restaurants in New Jersey and is now coming to Leonia. The award-winning experience opens on February 2, 2023, at 354 Broad Avenue. It will include an incredible exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morris Township Colgate builders grilled about 90 units pitched for Morristown

A 90-unit housing development proposed for Cory Road hit some speed bumps before the Morristown planning board on Thursday. “That’s not very neighborhood-y,” board member Andrea Lekberg said, referring to scarce sidewalks that might encourage kids to venture onto a narrow roadway. Other members and neighbors raised concerns...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Has One New Millionaire Among 2022’s NJ Lottery Winners

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — One lucky Powerball player from Port Reading is among 61 of the New Jersey Lottery’s 2022 millionaire prize winners. If this lone millionaire got sage advice from a lawyer or financial adviser, we – along with their family, friends and co-workers – will never know their name, or how they’re spending their new wealth. State lottery officials don't identify them. But, Woodbridge’s biggest winner bought their million-dollar Powerball ticket on Oct. 27, 2022 at the Sunny Mart Food Store, 301 Port Reading Ave., state officials said. According to the NJ Lottery’s 2022 of million-dollar winners list, nearby Edison had more...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

School bus crashes into N.J. house, cops say

-- A school bus crashed into a house in Essex County Friday morning, police said. The crash took place around 8:45 a.m. near the corner of Terrace Place and Passaic Avenue in West Caldwell. A police dispatcher confirmed the crash but said anyone authorized to discuss it was at the...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
PIX11

School bus crashes into home in New Jersey; driver arrested

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) – A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. Anthony Stuckey, 37, was arrested and is facing a slew of charges, including suspicion of DWI and 15 counts of endangering the welfare […]
WEST CALDWELL, NJ

