This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NYC Protestors Surround NYPD Car After The Release of Tyre Nicholas Video: Police Arrested A ManAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
themontclairgirl.com
Exclusive: Montclair’s Fresco Da Franco is About to Undergo a Major Makeover
The arrival of the new, exclusive bar, Bar Franco, hit the presses last week in Montclair. Owned + operated by Hollywood TV producer and restaurateur Franco Porporino, Bar Franco will sit adjacent to Franco’s other Montclair business Fresco Da Franco — which, for the last decade, has built a sturdy reputation as one of the town’s most beloved Italian restaurants.
jerseydigs.com
Living in Hoboken vs. Jersey City | Which is Best for You?
Choosing to decide whether living in Hoboken vs. Jersey City is best for you can be an overwhelming decision, especially if you are unfamiliar with Hudson County or New Jersey. The west bank of the Hudson River has long been a destination for new residents dating back to the early days of America’s immigration boom. Jersey City’s mantra of “America’s Golden Door” and Hoboken’s re-imagined tenement buildings still make that clear, but the area has become an increasingly popular landing spot for those leaving New York City in recent years.
themontclairgirl.com
The Maddox + Musuko: Restaurant Duo Coming Soon to Montclair
Montclair has been buzzing about a new pair of restaurants opening at 193 Glenridge Avenue. Many will remember this location as The Crosby, a popular eatery that shut down during the pandemic. While people may have initially been disappointed to hear about The Crosby’s permanent closure, what’s opening in its place is meant to be bigger and better. The family-owned Essex Restaurant Group is behind a fresh new concept for the Montclair food and beverage scene. The newly renovated building will house The Maddox, a high-end steakhouse and bar, and Musuko, a sophisticated open-concept pan-Asian kitchen, sushi bar, and cocktail lounge. The Montclair Girl recently spoke with Alexa Dell’Ermo, Head of Operations and Beverage Director, to get the inside scoop. Keep reading to get a sneak peek into what’s to come from this hot new restaurant and nightlife establishment.
Mayor Welcomes New Business to Town
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Orange Township Mayor Susan McCartney assisted by members of the Township Council welcomed the Primrose School on Northfield Avenue to town with a ribbon cutting on January 28. Sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures hovered around 51 degrees as the new business celebrated its grand opening.
Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today
Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
rew-online.com
CBRE ANNOUNCES $4.15M SALE OF FULLY APPROVED 113 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE IN EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBRE announced today the $4.15 million sale of Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market rate residential units in East Orange, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, and Travis Langer, represented the seller, Novus. Landmark, while also procuring the buyer. The...
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
thedigestonline.com
Renowned NJ Sushi Restaurant, Shumi, Opens Second Location
Shumi in Ridgewood has been regarded as one of, if not the best, sushi restaurants in New Jersey and is now coming to Leonia. The award-winning experience opens on February 2, 2023, at 354 Broad Avenue. It will include an incredible exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests.
School bus crashes into house in West Caldwell, New Jersey
A school bus crashed into a home in West Caldwell, New Jersey Friday morning.
New Milford Resident Among Purported Trinitarios Members Seized In Massive NYC Drug Takedown
A New Milford resident was one of more than a dozen purported Triniarious gang members arrested in a lightning-strike series of raids on both sides of the Hudson River, authorities confirmed. Fentanyl and an unspecified amount of illegal proceeds were seized during the New Milford raid around 6 a.m. Wednesday,...
morristowngreen.com
Morris Township Colgate builders grilled about 90 units pitched for Morristown
A 90-unit housing development proposed for Cory Road hit some speed bumps before the Morristown planning board on Thursday. “That’s not very neighborhood-y,” board member Andrea Lekberg said, referring to scarce sidewalks that might encourage kids to venture onto a narrow roadway. Other members and neighbors raised concerns...
Woodbridge Has One New Millionaire Among 2022’s NJ Lottery Winners
WOODBRIDGE, NJ — One lucky Powerball player from Port Reading is among 61 of the New Jersey Lottery’s 2022 millionaire prize winners. If this lone millionaire got sage advice from a lawyer or financial adviser, we – along with their family, friends and co-workers – will never know their name, or how they’re spending their new wealth. State lottery officials don't identify them. But, Woodbridge’s biggest winner bought their million-dollar Powerball ticket on Oct. 27, 2022 at the Sunny Mart Food Store, 301 Port Reading Ave., state officials said. According to the NJ Lottery’s 2022 of million-dollar winners list, nearby Edison had more...
School bus crashes into N.J. house, cops say
-- A school bus crashed into a house in Essex County Friday morning, police said. The crash took place around 8:45 a.m. near the corner of Terrace Place and Passaic Avenue in West Caldwell. A police dispatcher confirmed the crash but said anyone authorized to discuss it was at the...
School bus crashes into home in New Jersey; driver arrested
WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) – A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. Anthony Stuckey, 37, was arrested and is facing a slew of charges, including suspicion of DWI and 15 counts of endangering the welfare […]
Exciting and Rare New Grocery Store is Opening Soon in Monmouth County, NJ
With the price of groceries super high and continuing to skyrocket, this new grocery chain has Monmouth County excited. Hey, these days we will save a penny wherever we can. Which grocery items have been most affected by inflation?. Everyone is talking about the price of eggs being ridiculously high.
Family of brothers who drowned in Bayonne school pool preparing to sue
The still-grieving family of two teenagers who drowned in a Bayonne school pool last year are close to filing a lawsuit against the city, school district and lifeguards who were present over what their attorneys describe as a systemic failure to operate the pool safely. Attorneys Daryl Zaslow and Barry...
jerseydigs.com
Newly Renovated, Historically Charming Condos Come to Market in Coveted Hilltop, Jersey City
Sponsored by Megan Gülick / Corcoran Sawyer Smith. 91A Magnolia brings three newly renovated three- and four-bedroom condo homes to Jersey City's sought after Hilltop neighborhood. Written by Jersey Digs. Three residences have hit the market in the vibrant and coveted Hilltop community just off Journal Square in Jersey...
Cops find 2 shooting victims hours apart at same N.J. apartment building
Newark police investigating a shooting at an apartment building on Shephard Avenue found one victim on Saturday morning–and another about four hours later when they were executing a search warrant, a spokeswoman said. Police were first called to 203 Shephard Avenue around 11:40 a.m. following a report of gunfire....
