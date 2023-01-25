Read full article on original website
Potential Backup QB on Steelers Radar at Shrine Bowl
The Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing up a versatile passer in Vegas.
Takeaways: Bruins on first two-game skid following frantic finish in Florida
Here's what we learned following Boston's first two-game losing streak of the season. For the first time this season, the Boston Bruins have lost two games in a row. Boston earned its top-dog status throughout their 2022-23 season. They can attribute much of that success to their ability to close out games in the final 20 minutes. Coming off of an uncharacteristic collapse in the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning only two nights prior, the Bruins aimed to return to form against a “desperate” Florida Panthers squad.
buckeyesports.com
James Laurinaitis Joins Ohio State’s Coaching Staff As Graduate Assistant
Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis will return to his alma mater to serve as a graduate assistant for the 2023 season. Laurinaitis spent last season as a member of former teammate Marcus Freeman’s coaching staff at Notre Dame, serving in a graduate assistant role for the Irish as well. Laurinaitis will primarily work with the linebackers this season, according to an Ohio State press release.
