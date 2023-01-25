Read full article on original website
WKRN
Two people injured after gas station shooting in Clarksville
An investigation is underway following a Saturday morning shooting at a Clarksville gas station that sent two people to the hospital.
WKRN
‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand
Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West.
One dead, two in custody after gas station shooting in Clarksville
A homicide investigation is underway following a Saturday morning shooting at a Clarksville gas station that left one person dead and two others injured.
WKRN
North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, gun charges
A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges.
WKRN
Memphis SCORPION unit permanently disbanded
Memphis Police announced on Saturday they have permanently disbanded the SCORPION unit.
22-year-old man killed in Lafayette Street shooting
The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Lafayette Street.
fox17.com
Suspect ordered pizza 6 hours after shooting Nashville nurse, phone records show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One of the suspects accused of gunning down a Nashville nurse on I-440 ordered a pizza just hours after her murder, phone records from court show. Detective Chad Gish, a digital forensics specialist with the Metro Nashville Police Department, took the stand as an expert witness Friday in the murder trial for Caitlyn Kaufman's alleged killers.
Nashville home heavily damaged in fire
A Nashville home was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday evening.
Lafayette Street Apartment Fatal Shooting Victim Identified
The man fatally shot shortly after midnight inside an apartment in the J.C. Napier complex on Lafayette Street has been identified through his fingerprints as Xavier Javon Taylor, 22, of Decatur Street. At 12:12 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots and persons running from 182 Lafayette Street. Officers found...
WSMV
Deadly shooting in Nashville’s Napier community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot to death overnight in Nashville’s Napier community, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The adult victim was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Street racer enforcement leads to two arrests and one stolen car recovered
As a result of MNPD Traffic's street racer enforcement initiative on Friday, two men were charged and a stolen car was recovered in separate incidents.
WSMV
Victim identified in deadly Napier apartment shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man who was shot and killed overnight in Nashville’s Napier community has been identified as 22-year-old Xavier Javon Taylor, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Taylor was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to...
MNPD ‘Street Racer Initiative’ leads to multiple charges filed, dozens of traffic stops Friday night
An operation by the Metro Nashville Police Department Friday night focused on addressing the ongoing street racing issue in Southeast Nashville and Antioch.
Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’: Suspect in crash that killed Centerville couple arrested over 2 years later
A man who appeared on Nashville's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list for his alleged involvement in a deadly August 2020 crash was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky Thursday morning.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
whopam.com
Man flown to Nashville hospital after early morning stabbing
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a disturbance early Friday morning at an apartment on Talbert Drive. Officers were called to the apartment in the 100 block of Talbert shortly after 1 a.m. and found 28-year old Abayomi Cousins of Hopkinsville with a stab wound to the upper abdomen. Cousins and the suspect had been in an altercation when he was stabbed with a knife, according to the incident report.
Nashville pastors reflect on Tyre Nichols case ahead of video release
Nashville pastors are deciding if they want to watch the video of Tyre Nichols' Memphis traffic stop when it is released Friday.
Defense rests case in trial for two men accused in Nashville nurse's murder
The trial will resume on Monday at 9 a.m. with closing arguments after both sides have rested their cases.
WKRN
Daycare worker investigation
A worker at a Murfreesboro daycare is under investigation. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after arguing nurse's shooting was premeditated. Call for change to police units across Tennessee. The lawyer for the family of Tyre Nichols is calling for special police units...
radio7media.com
Spring Hill police investigate Port Royal shooting
ON JANUARY 26, AT 10:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 4600 BLOCK OF PORT ROYAL ROAD TO MULTIPLE CALLS CONCERNING SOMEONE SHOOTING A GUN. WITNESSES HEARD SEVERAL GUNSHOTS AND SAW A PERSON STANDING OUTSIDE OF WHAT APPEARED TO BE A DARK-COLORED SUV SHOOTING AT ANOTHER VEHICLE THAT WAS CLOSE TO IT. OFFICERS COULD NOT LOCATE ANY VICTIMS OR INVOLVED VEHICLES AT THAT TIME. A SHORT TIME LATER, THE SUBJECT IN THE CAR BEING SHOT AT RETURNED TO THE SCENE AND SPOKE WITH OFFICERS, WHO OBSERVED SEVERAL BULLET HOLES IN THE VEHICLE. OFFICERS COLLECTED OTHER EVIDENCE THAT WAS AT THE SCENE. THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
