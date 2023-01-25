Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer.The broadcaster, who also founded the charities Childline and The Silver Line, shared the news on Sunday (27 January), confirming that she no longer wanted to keep her health status a secret.“In the last few weeks, I have discovered that I am suffering from lung cancer which has now spread,” her statement began. “At the moment I am undergoing various tests, to assess the best treatment.“I have decided not to keep this secret any more because I find it difficult to skulk around various hospitals wearing an...

33 MINUTES AGO