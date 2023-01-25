Read full article on original website
Alcohol flush warns of deadly vascular disease: Stanford study
It’s sobering news for the rosy-cheeked drinker. If you’ve knocked back a few and feel a warm flush creep up your face and ears, you’re not alone. While often thought of as annoying rather than dangerous, alcohol flush may be a sign of something more serious brewing beneath the surface, a new study suggests. Roughly 8% of the global population experiences the drunken sensation, mostly in East and Southeast Asian demographics, which has been previously dubbed “Asian glow.” But it’s more than just a nuisance on a night out — the flush is caused by an inherited, genetic hiccup. Those with the gene...
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
Scientists found the most commonly consumed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
A Cardiologist Shares the 4 Worst Foods for High Cholesterol—and What She Eats to Keep Her ‘Heart Healthy'
LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol builds up in the arteries and forms plaque, which blocks blood flow to the brain. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol picks up the LDL and takes it to the liver to be processed. The optimal levels vary from person to person, so always check with your doctor...
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
Midriff bulge linked to physical decline, study
MIAMI - An expanding waistline might seem like a rite of passage for men and women reaching middle age, but a new study finds that midriff bulge is linked to physical decline later in life. A study, which followed 4,509 people who were 45 years old or older in Norway...
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
Secrets to Aging Gracefully: Researchers Uncover Factors Linked to Optimal Aging
Findings underline the importance of a strength-based rather than a deficit-based focus on aging and older adults. What are the keys to “successful” or optimal aging? A new study followed more than 7,000 middle-aged and older Canadians for approximately three years to identify the factors linked to well-being as we age.
Opinion: "Narcissistic Collapse" Early Warning Signs & Self-Protection Strategies
Narcissistic collapse is when a narcissist's grandiosity and self-confidence begin to fall apart, often due to some form of trauma or abuse. If you've ever encountered a narcissist, you probably have some idea of their tendencies. But did you know that narcissists can experience what's called "narcissistic collapse"?
Gastroenterologists Swear by This One Habit for Better Gut Health
No, it's not eating better (although that doesn't hurt).
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
Time-restricted eating may have anti-aging, anticancer effects
Time-restricted eating (TRE) limits when people can eat during the day to a window of between 8 to 10 hours. Proven benefits of the diet include improvements in sleep, overweight and obesity, blood glucose regulation, cardiac function, and gut health. A recent study in mice found that time-restricted feeding (TRF)...
Research reveals protein plaques associated with Alzheimer's are stickier than thought
Scientists from Rice University are using fluorescence lifetime to shed new light on a peptide associated with Alzheimer's disease, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates will affect nearly 14 million people in the U.S. by 2060. Through a new approach using time-resolved spectroscopy and computational chemistry, Angel...
An Unexpected Predictor for Longevity
For centuries, explorers scoured the earth for this mythical legend. One man, Ponce de Leon, became synonymous with it. Having heard a tale told by the Taino people of healing waters in Bimini; Ponce de Leon, then Governor of Puerto Rico, searched and slaughtered in a fruitless effort to find it.
New research detects potential hidden cause of dementia
A new Cedars-Sinai study suggests that some patients diagnosed with behavioral-variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD)—an incurable condition that robs patients of the ability to control their behavior and cope with daily living—may instead have a cerebrospinal fluid leak, which is often treatable. Researchers say these findings, published in the...
Initial Symptoms Could Predict How Fast Alzheimer's Progresses
Memory loss is the most common early symptom of Alzheimer’s and dementia, but it doesn’t necessarily signal a rapid decline. People whose earliest symptoms involve language, decision making or problem solving tend to have a faster and steeper decline in their brain function and quality of life, a new study found.
Warning: Commercial Dishwashers Can Damage the Gut and Lead to Chronic Disease
According to researchers from the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research working with organoids, residue from rinse agents on dishes after cleaning in professional-grade dishwashers can harm the natural protective layer in the gut and contribute to the development of chronic diseases. Commercial dishwashers are a convenient way to...
Why Losing Weight Is No Longer Optional
Is losing weight important for you? Is it something that needs to be done in a hurry? People are always having a problem trying to lose the extra pounds. Whatever diet plans they follow or how many crunches they do in a day, they have a problem trying to lose those extra pounds. In the end, they turn to surgery to help remove the extra fat, which is not the answer.
Ask an expert: Why is black tea bad for your health?
Bachelor of Science - BS - Dietetics/Dietitian · 1 years of experience · Canada. Drinking black tea in moderate amounts (about 4 cups daily) is likely safe for most people. However, drinking more than 4 cups of black tea daily is possibly unsafe due to the high caffeine content in black tea. These side effects can range from mild to serious and include headaches, irregular heartbeat, and even death. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to take no more than 3 cups of black tea a day. People with bleeding problems, anxiety disorders, heart problems, and diabetes should use black tea in moderation and with caution.
Parkinson's: Using exercise to turn the table on disease
Six years ago, Scott Hanley noticed a discernible change in his body. "Although not overly apparent, my hand started to go, like a twitch," he told BBC News NI. These subtle twitches then led to what the 56-year-old calls "sticky legs", which made it difficult for him to move. When...
