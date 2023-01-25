Rishi Sunak has said that the “hearts of the British people” are with Ukraine in a surprise intervention on the war.The prime minister also paid tribute to the ongoing bravery of ordinary Ukrainians.With just weeks to go before the first anniversary of the conflict, Mr Sunak reiterated his pledge that the UK government would stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.His renewed support for the people of Ukraine came as he passed a personal message to the Ukrainian ambassador to pass onto to President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine at a fundraiser at the Royal Academy...

26 MINUTES AGO