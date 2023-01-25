Read full article on original website
Related
lehifreepress.com
Lehi Couple surprised with $10,000
LEHI, Utah; January 27, 2023 —A Lehi couple was surprised with $10,000 on Friday, January 27, as a winner of Zions Bank’s Holiday Bankcard Sweepstakes. Kyle and Kate Grotegut were told they had won a prize as part of the sweepstakes and were invited to come to Zions Bank in Lehi to collect their winnings. They had no idea how large the prize was until branch manager Paul Bradshaw presented them with a giant $10,000 bill.
Hundreds turn the often overlooked Wasatch Front Regional Council meeting into anti-gondola protest
The Wasatch Front Regional Council released its transportation plan for public comment. The plan incudes the controversial Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola that would take skiers to Alta and Snowbird ski resorts. Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson spoke against it.
Park Record
Another Olympics in Park City: Only ‘developers, resorts, & realtors’ benefit, or a ‘catalyst for a greener Utah’?
For some in Park City and surrounding Summit County, the prospects of a second Winter Olympics in the state spur concern about the possibility of losing the character of the community. But others see another Games as something that could galvanize the community and build pride. The wide-ranging views of...
KSLTV
What’s behind northern Utah’s ‘brown clouds’? New study pinpoints a major source
SALT LAKE CITY — A magnesium plant located near the Great Salt Lake is a major producer of chemical elements behind the “dense winter brown clouds” that sometimes hang over Salt Lake City and other parts of Utah’s northern half in the winter, a new federal study determines.
Park City chef named James Beard Award semifinalist
The James Beard Foundation, the nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture, has named 11 Utah restaurants and chefs as semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Park City's Briar Handly, chef at Handle, is one of seven chefs to make the cut in the state. He is a...
utahnow.online
James Beard Foundation Names 11 Utah Restaurants & Chefs Semifinalists for Annual Awards
The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the 11 Utah establishments and chefs recognized as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture and is one of the preeminent advocates for high standards in dining, announced the semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The full list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs can be found here.
KSLTV
DWR officials warn of migrating elk entering Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A migrating herd of approximately 60 elk is causing problems for residents and drivers near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources Facebook post, the elk herd has been migrating down from the mountains to the mouth of Parley’s Canyon and crossing Foothill Boulevard and Interstate 80.
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
ksl.com
Massive undertaking: 3 years of progress on 5-year Salt Lake Temple renovation
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square are now three years into construction on a five-year project — and some of the areas are scheduled to be completed this year. As a new year begins, a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ...
ksl.com
Northern Utah construction projects could slow weekend traffic on Legacy Parkway
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville for the second straight weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It's part of the...
kjzz.com
WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
ABC 4
Original planners of Daybreak looking to strike gold again with 2,200-acre development in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Rio Tinto Kennecott, the mining company originally behind the Daybreak community development, are looking to do it again with 2,200 acres between the western edges of South Jordan and Herriman, according to plans released on their website. No name has yet been chosen for...
Another United States Golf Association national championship is coming to Utah — in 2034
A second United States Golf Association championship event is coming to Utah — the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2034
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Body found in limestone kiln in foothills above Beck Street
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating after a community member alerted them to a body found in the foothills above Beck Street. The investigation started at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday after a call was placed to dispatch. Police responded to...
Unsheltered advocates claim SLC didnt give notice, scooping woman into dumpster
Officials say investigations are already underway after unsheltered advocates claim a Salt Lake City woman was scooped up and put into a dumpster.
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food
J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
KSLTV
GM for Tabernacle Choir retires after 21 years
SALT LAKE CITY — When Scott Barrick looks back at his career as General Manager for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square he sometimes can’t believe it happened. “For 21 years I’ve been part of the magic and I still pinch myself,” Barrick said while standing on the stage inside the Salt Lake Tabernacle.
KSLTV
Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute
SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
saltlakemagazine.com
The Uncertain Future of New Maylower Mountain Resort
Even in four-wheel drive, the worn all-season tires on my truck struggled for traction. A wet, heavy snowstorm, the first of the season, had plagued the drive for 230 miles since heading up Douglas Pass along Colorado State Highway 139. Finally, approaching Park City on US-40, the sun shone through a fleeting break in the clouds. Out the driver’s side window, was the future site of Mayflower Mountain Resort, and also the first place bare ground without a fresh blanket of snow was visible in roughly four hours.
Comments / 0