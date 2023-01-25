ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
lehifreepress.com

Lehi Couple surprised with $10,000

LEHI, Utah; January 27, 2023 —A Lehi couple was surprised with $10,000 on Friday, January 27, as a winner of Zions Bank’s Holiday Bankcard Sweepstakes. Kyle and Kate Grotegut were told they had won a prize as part of the sweepstakes and were invited to come to Zions Bank in Lehi to collect their winnings. They had no idea how large the prize was until branch manager Paul Bradshaw presented them with a giant $10,000 bill.
LEHI, UT
KPCW

Park City chef named James Beard Award semifinalist

The James Beard Foundation, the nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture, has named 11 Utah restaurants and chefs as semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Park City's Briar Handly, chef at Handle, is one of seven chefs to make the cut in the state. He is a...
PARK CITY, UT
utahnow.online

James Beard Foundation Names 11 Utah Restaurants & Chefs Semifinalists for Annual Awards

The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the 11 Utah establishments and chefs recognized as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture and is one of the preeminent advocates for high standards in dining, announced the semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The full list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs can be found here.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

DWR officials warn of migrating elk entering Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A migrating herd of approximately 60 elk is causing problems for residents and drivers near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources Facebook post, the elk herd has been migrating down from the mountains to the mouth of Parley’s Canyon and crossing Foothill Boulevard and Interstate 80.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
SANDY, UT
S. F. Mori

J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food

J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

GM for Tabernacle Choir retires after 21 years

SALT LAKE CITY — When Scott Barrick looks back at his career as General Manager for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square he sometimes can’t believe it happened. “For 21 years I’ve been part of the magic and I still pinch myself,” Barrick said while standing on the stage inside the Salt Lake Tabernacle.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute

SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

The Uncertain Future of New Maylower Mountain Resort

Even in four-wheel drive, the worn all-season tires on my truck struggled for traction. A wet, heavy snowstorm, the first of the season, had plagued the drive for 230 miles since heading up Douglas Pass along Colorado State Highway 139. Finally, approaching Park City on US-40, the sun shone through a fleeting break in the clouds. Out the driver’s side window, was the future site of Mayflower Mountain Resort, and also the first place bare ground without a fresh blanket of snow was visible in roughly four hours.
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy