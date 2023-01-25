The Jackets fell to the Orange 80–63 in their game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Syracuse was led by senior guard Joseph Girard III, who exploded for 28 points, 7 assists and 6–10 from three. Tech’s resistance was led by sophomore guard Deebo Coleman, who had his best game of the season scoring 17 points and hitting 5 threes on 62.5% from behind the line. Despite Coleman’s excellent game, the Jackets fell to the Orange, pushing the team’s record to 8–11 overall and 1–8 in ACC play.

