Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
Section III wrestlers make history at first-ever girls wrestling state invitational (49 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — History was made at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena Friday when the New York State Public High School Association hosted the first-ever state-recognized girls wrestling invitational. 208 girls from around the state made their way to Syracuse to etch their names in history.
New boys hockey state poll: 5 Section III teams remain in latest rankings
One Section III team remained in the top five in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Skaneateles stayed at No. 4 in Division II. The Lakers, winners of their last five games, are coming off a 6-0 victory over New Hartford on Friday.
Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill garners third Division I offer from ACC school
The offers keep pouring in for one of the most promising freshmen in the Mid-Penn. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill, a first-year offensive tackle for the Eagles, announced on Twitter that he had picked up his third college football scholarship offer, with Syracuse University extending him the opportunity.
Syracuse basketball storms the Cassell at Virginia Tech searching for Quad 1 win (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― There used to be a sign above the entrace to the court at Virginia Tech’s home arena in Blacksburg, Virginia.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Virginia Tech | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball’s next road game against the Virginia Tech Hokies takes place Saturday, January 28 (1/28/2023) at 7 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. The game will air on ACC Network, and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month) or other live TV services.
nique.net
Men’s basketball falls to the Orange 80-63
The Jackets fell to the Orange 80–63 in their game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Syracuse was led by senior guard Joseph Girard III, who exploded for 28 points, 7 assists and 6–10 from three. Tech’s resistance was led by sophomore guard Deebo Coleman, who had his best game of the season scoring 17 points and hitting 5 threes on 62.5% from behind the line. Despite Coleman’s excellent game, the Jackets fell to the Orange, pushing the team’s record to 8–11 overall and 1–8 in ACC play.
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst details importance for SU to land 4-star guard
A national recruiting analyst has weighed in on the importance of Syracuse basketball securing a commitment from 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore from New York City. The 6-foot-4 Moore, a top-80 national prospect and a top-20 shooting guard in his class, is down to five finalists, and they are the Orange, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arkansas and Miami.
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers
Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Circus comes to Oswego County
PHOENIX — When classes finish on Wednesday, a small group of performers will take over the high school’s gymnasium and in a few hours transform it into a circus wonderland ready to greet oohing and ahhing children. Billy Martin’s Cole All-Star Circus will make a stop at John...
Syracuse hires Nunzio Campanile, former Rutgers assistant, to coach tight ends
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has officially added Nunzio Campanile to its staff as tight ends coach. The move was first reported early this week by ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Campanile will take over ex-SU offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s position coach duties, leading a group that includes first team All-ACC selection Oronde Gadsden II.
Syracuse football wasn’t the only one to pass on Brock Purdy. Now, he’s in the NFC Championship
Syracuse, N.Y. — In 2017, Dave Boller sent then-Syracuse football offensive coordinator Sean Lewis to Arizona to watch a quarterback prospect he’d had his eye on. On the day Lewis was supposed to watch Brock Purdy throw, he had pricked his hand on a cactus and couldn’t throw properly because his thumb was swollen.
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
iheartoswego.com
Richard R. Somers – January 24, 2023 Featured
Richard “Dick” R. Somers, 89, of Oswego passed on January 24, 2023. Born August 20, 1933, in the Town of Oswego to the late Edward and Mary (Barker) Somers, he was one of seventeen children. Richard was a graduate of Oswego High School. He was a proud U.S....
Adidas Execs Got Jail. Now Syracuse Booster Does It Openly
How times change. In a little more than four years, paying high school or prep school recruits to choose a particular college or university went from a felony to an encouraged practice. In October of 2018 former Adidas executives James Gatto, Christian Dawkins and Merl Code, a former Adidas consultant,...
WKTV
Future of Utica bowling alley not yet clear
Rumors have been swirling on social media about the sale of AMF Pin-O-Rama in Utica. The mayor says nothing is set in stone yet.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Vintage snowmobiles to be featured at Great Eastern Whiteout in Fulton
FULTON — No matter how cold it is or how much snow is on the ground, there will be Arctic conditions in Fulton on Feb. 11. That’s the date of the 23rd Great Eastern Whiteout vintage snowmobile show, showcasing Arctic Cat as the featured model.
Comments / 0