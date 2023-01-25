ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill garners third Division I offer from ACC school

The offers keep pouring in for one of the most promising freshmen in the Mid-Penn. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill, a first-year offensive tackle for the Eagles, announced on Twitter that he had picked up his third college football scholarship offer, with Syracuse University extending him the opportunity.
SYRACUSE, NY
nique.net

Men’s basketball falls to the Orange 80-63

The Jackets fell to the Orange 80–63 in their game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Syracuse was led by senior guard Joseph Girard III, who exploded for 28 points, 7 assists and 6–10 from three. Tech’s resistance was led by sophomore guard Deebo Coleman, who had his best game of the season scoring 17 points and hitting 5 threes on 62.5% from behind the line. Despite Coleman’s excellent game, the Jackets fell to the Orange, pushing the team’s record to 8–11 overall and 1–8 in ACC play.
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Analyst details importance for SU to land 4-star guard

A national recruiting analyst has weighed in on the importance of Syracuse basketball securing a commitment from 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore from New York City. The 6-foot-4 Moore, a top-80 national prospect and a top-20 shooting guard in his class, is down to five finalists, and they are the Orange, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arkansas and Miami.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers

Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Circus comes to Oswego County

PHOENIX — When classes finish on Wednesday, a small group of performers will take over the high school’s gymnasium and in a few hours transform it into a circus wonderland ready to greet oohing and ahhing children. Billy Martin’s Cole All-Star Circus will make a stop at John...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area

Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Richard R. Somers – January 24, 2023 Featured

Richard “Dick” R. Somers, 89, of Oswego passed on January 24, 2023. Born August 20, 1933, in the Town of Oswego to the late Edward and Mary (Barker) Somers, he was one of seventeen children. Richard was a graduate of Oswego High School. He was a proud U.S....
OSWEGO, NY
Q 105.7

Adidas Execs Got Jail. Now Syracuse Booster Does It Openly

How times change. In a little more than four years, paying high school or prep school recruits to choose a particular college or university went from a felony to an encouraged practice. In October of 2018 former Adidas executives James Gatto, Christian Dawkins and Merl Code, a former Adidas consultant,...
SYRACUSE, NY

