Witt Construction to Create Conservation Subdivision in Town of Saratoga, a ‘Long-imagined Community’ of 31 Homes
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Eight years after John Witt, president of Saratoga Springs-based Witt Construction, proposed a 111-acre conservation subdivision in the Town of Saratoga, the town’s Planning Board has granted preliminary approval of his long-imagined, 31-home community. The property comprises 103 acres that Witt purchased from Saratoga Springs’...
Permanent Homeless Shelter: Problem Solved, Problems Arise
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Plans are underway to site a permanent 24/7 year-round county shelter at the soon-to-be-vacated Senior Center on Williams Street. City Mayor Ron Kim originally announced the comprehensive initiative to address the city’s homelessness last October, and the City Council unanimously approved a resolution in favor of the project.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Baby born inside truck in Berkshire County
How many of us have delivered a baby in the back seat of a truck?. Tiffany Payton joins us with the story of the Maloney family who welcomed their baby girl in the front seat of their car. A birth in Berkshire County that didn’t go anything like one couple...
Recipients, food pantries, communities brace for end of additional SNAP benefits
Albany — In March, the more than 1.6 million households who have been receiving additional SNAP benefits since April 2020 will once again receive a normal amount. For almost three years, SNAP recipients have been receiving nearly $100 extra per month for groceries. With Congress passing the Consolidated Appropriations...
Fort Edward considers dissolving police department
The future of the Village of Fort Edward police department is up in the air. A public hearing will be held in two weeks by village board members to discuss dissolving the department. We told you back in September, this was a topic of discussion. One of the driving forces...
Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
Stewart’s Shops president to work a shift at local shops to thank supporters
Stewart's Shops president Gary Dake will be behind the register at Schuylerville and Ballston Lake locations celebrating the holiday match collections. Dake will be personally thanking customers and shop partners for their support of the campaign.
Former Montgomery County librarian to appear on Jeopardy
Former East Hill Elementary librarian Tanya Parrott is set to appear on Jeopardy in February. The book worm will show off her knowledge on February 6 as a contestant on the popular game show.
Author Claims He Solved Brutal 1930 Stanford, NY Murders
I'm a fan of true crime and local history and lore, so the fact that I'm just now stumbling upon a Dutchess County cold case from the 1930s is blowing my mind. I was searching along the Local History part of the Poughkeepsie Public Library Districts website and ended up on an event page called "Local History Discussion: Germond Family Murder."
Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk
Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute
Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
Another Hudson Valley village halts short-term rentals
One town at a time, short-term rental operators are becoming personae non gratae in the Hudson Valley. Coxsackie, a village in Greene County, passed a three-month moratorium on new short-term rentals, the Times Union reported. Enacted Wednesday night, the moratorium applies to Airbnbs, Vrbos and more. Anyone already operating a...
1 dead after snowmobile crash on Peck Lake
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash on Peck's Lake Thursday night.
Inmate sentenced to 17 years to life for murdering cellmate
An inmate who murdered his cellmate in 2018 has been sentenced to 17 years to life in state prison.
Judge in Schoharie limo trial responds to lawsuit
The judge who threw out a plea deal in the Schoharie limousine case has responded to a lawsuit brought against him by the limo company operator.
Rensselaer County Executive found not guilty
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin was found not guilty of campaign finance violations.
US Route 7 car accident kills pedestrian in Bennington
Bennington Police were dispatched to US Route 7 for a fatal car accident involving a pedestrian on Friday, January 27. Police report a man had been struck by a tractor-trailer in the area of the Vermont State Office complex.
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
Voorheesville man accused of raping minor
A Voorheesville man was arrested for allegedly using physical force to engage in sexual contact with a female under 15. William Maguire, 28, faces multiple charges of rape.
