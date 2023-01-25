ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeymans, NY

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Witt Construction to Create Conservation Subdivision in Town of Saratoga, a ‘Long-imagined Community’ of 31 Homes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Eight years after John Witt, president of Saratoga Springs-based Witt Construction, proposed a 111-acre conservation subdivision in the Town of Saratoga, the town’s Planning Board has granted preliminary approval of his long-imagined, 31-home community. The property comprises 103 acres that Witt purchased from Saratoga Springs’...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Permanent Homeless Shelter: Problem Solved, Problems Arise

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Plans are underway to site a permanent 24/7 year-round county shelter at the soon-to-be-vacated Senior Center on Williams Street. City Mayor Ron Kim originally announced the comprehensive initiative to address the city’s homelessness last October, and the City Council unanimously approved a resolution in favor of the project.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WNYT

Baby born inside truck in Berkshire County

How many of us have delivered a baby in the back seat of a truck?. Tiffany Payton joins us with the story of the Maloney family who welcomed their baby girl in the front seat of their car. A birth in Berkshire County that didn’t go anything like one couple...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNYT

Fort Edward considers dissolving police department

The future of the Village of Fort Edward police department is up in the air. A public hearing will be held in two weeks by village board members to discuss dissolving the department. We told you back in September, this was a topic of discussion. One of the driving forces...
FORT EDWARD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk

Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute

Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
HARTFORD, NY
therealdeal.com

Another Hudson Valley village halts short-term rentals

One town at a time, short-term rental operators are becoming personae non gratae in the Hudson Valley. Coxsackie, a village in Greene County, passed a three-month moratorium on new short-term rentals, the Times Union reported. Enacted Wednesday night, the moratorium applies to Airbnbs, Vrbos and more. Anyone already operating a...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant

There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
TROY, NY

