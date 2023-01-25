Read full article on original website
Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological disorder that significantly affects people’s cognitive functions, including memory, reasoning, and language. More than 6 million people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s in the United States.You may also know the word “dementia,” which is often used to describe Alzheimer’s disease. However, these terms are not interchangeable. Dementia is a general term to describe cognitive decline (issues with memory, thinking, and reasoning), whereas Alzheimer’s is a specific disease.Early on, people with Alzheimer’s may experience issues with memory, finding the words they want to say, and making small lapses in judgment. From mild (aka early-stage)...
ajmc.com
Motor Symptoms May Occur 3 Years Before Parkinson Disease Diagnosis, Study Says
Trouble with balance and holding objects above one's head were just a few of the problems reported by patients 3 years before they received a formal Parkinson disease diagnosis, according to a recent study. In recent years, more attention has been paid to the prodromal signs of Parkinson disease (PD)—that...
AHA News: Intensive Blood Pressure Control May Lower Risk For Cognitive Problems in More People
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Several years ago, researchers published in JAMA a promising discovery: intensively lowering blood pressure appeared to reduce the risk for cognitive decline in people 50 and older with high blood pressure. But questions remained about whether the strategy was safe or effective in people whose diastolic blood pressure – the bottom number in a blood pressure reading – was low. Some data suggested intensive control might raise the risk for dementia in this group.
scitechdaily.com
Danger: Olfactory Viral Inflammation Linked With Accelerated Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease
CU Anschutz researchers suspect it disrupts the olfactory tract, impacting the hippocampus which controls memory and learning. Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Hearing aids linked to lower instances of dementia in older adults, study finds
Older adults with more severe hearing loss are more likely to have dementia, according to a study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, but instances of dementia were lower among study participants who used hearing aids. What did we learn?. Previous studies have also observed...
Healthline
Multiple Sclerosis: Scientists Uncover a Connection Between MS Lesions and Depression
Researchers say lesions on the brain from multiple sclerosis (MS) may be a factor in people with the condition developing depression. Experts say at least 50 percent of people with MS will experience depression symptoms sometime in their life. They add that depression can also affect MS symptoms. There could...
MedicalXpress
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
New Alzheimer's drug slightly slows cognitive decline. Experts say it's not a silver bullet.
Experts weigh in on whether the newly approved Alzheimer's treatment lecanemab is worth taking.
MedicalXpress
More steps, moderate physical activity can cut dementia, cognitive impairment risk
Senior women are less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment or dementia if they do more daily walking and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, according to a new study led by the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at University of California San Diego. In the Jan. 25,...
AHA Presents Up-To-Date Statistics for Cardiovascular Disease
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Up-to-date statistics relating to cardiovascular disease (CVD) are presented in a report from the American Heart Association published online Jan. 25 in Circulation.
MedicalXpress
Possible link between Alzheimer's disease and gut microbiome found in mice
Researchers may have found an unlikely contributor to the development of Alzheimer's disease: the bacteria in your gut. Their study, published in the journal Science, suggested that certain gut bacteria increase the brain damage seen in mice with an Alzheimer's-like disease. In Alzheimer's disease—the most common form of dementia—proteins build...
MedicalXpress
Could a viral illness increase chances of developing Alzheimer's or other neurodegenerative disease?
Some viral illnesses may increase a person's chances of later developing Alzheimer's disease or another neurodegenerative disorder. Though a causal link cannot be confirmed, an NIH study in which researchers mined the medical records of hundreds of thousands of people in Finland and the United Kingdom found significant associations. As...
scitechdaily.com
Brain Markers of ADHD Identified in Children’s MRI Scans
Researchers analyzing the data from MRI exams on nearly 8,000 children have identified biomarkers of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a possible role for neuroimaging machine learning to help with the diagnosis, treatment planning, and surveillance of the disorder. The results of the new study were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
Medical News Today
MS and depression: Could damage to the same neural circuit be a likely cause?
Researchers investigated the link between brain lesions from multiple sclerosis and neural circuits in the brain associated with depression. They found that patients with MS and depression were more likely to have brain lesions on neural circuits linked to depression. The researchers say that further studies are needed to see...
pharmacytimes.com
Study Results Show Link Between Moderate or Vigorous Physical Activity and Brain Power
When replaced with just 6 to 7 minutes daily of light-intensity exercise or sedentary behavior, data show poorer cognitive performance. The time spent in moderate and vigorous physical activity (MVPA) every day is linked to mid-life brain power, according to the results of a study published online in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.
neurologylive.com
Gamma Frequency Sensory Stimulation as a Potential Therapy for Alzheimer Disease
Li-Huei Tsai, PhD, director, the Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, discussed research results using gamma frequency sensory stimulation in Alzheimer disease. Li-Huei Tsai, PhD. Alzheimer disease (AD) can be confirmed through the reduction of fast brain oscillations in the gamma. Several recent studies have...
Futurity
Drug could counter inflammation linked to depression
A new study shows that levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a core symptom of depression,...
MedicalXpress
New test could detect Alzheimer's disease 3.5 years before clinical diagnosis
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London has established a blood-based test that could be used to predict the risk of Alzheimer's disease up to 3.5 years before clinical diagnosis. The study, published in the journal Brain, supports the idea that components...
Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Researchers believe they have found a link between lower bacterial diversity in the intestine's microbiome and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
