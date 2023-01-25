Imagine a medical industry that’s supposed to keep a nation healthy but, becomes so completely corrupt that it causes an epidemic. This has become a reality in the United States where opioids have caused about 50,000 deaths per year, according to recent figures, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Countless other lives have been destroyed through addiction. In the United States, drug overdoses are a leading cause of death in people under 50. That’s a lot to take in but, imagine if most of this tragedy was caused by powerful pharmaceutical companies being driven by greed. That greed has put us in the middle of an epidemic that is being called the worst public health crisis in our history.

