Permanent Homeless Shelter: Problem Solved, Problems Arise
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Plans are underway to site a permanent 24/7 year-round county shelter at the soon-to-be-vacated Senior Center on Williams Street. City Mayor Ron Kim originally announced the comprehensive initiative to address the city’s homelessness last October, and the City Council unanimously approved a resolution in favor of the project.
Recreational dispensaries coming to region soon
Several months after the initial batch of CAURD licenses were awarded to local business owners, one hopes to open his doors in the coming weeks. The owner of Upstate CBD in Schenectady hopes to begin selling cannabis at some point next month.
Capital Region concert roundup: Jan. 27-Feb. 2
This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from January 27 to February 2. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and following week.
Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family
This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
24th Annual Chowderfest in Saratoga announced
Discover Saratoga has announced the 24th annual Chowderfest, which is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at participating Saratoga County establishments.
Albany Med's CEO and Governor Hochul weigh in on ER wait times
CBS 6 continues our investigation into long wait times at area emergency departments. After receiving hundreds and hundreds of comments from people in and out of the Capital Region, CBS 6 sat down with Dr. Dennis McKenna, President and CEO of Albany Medical Center to share some of what we've been hearing.
Stewart’s Shops president to work a shift at local shops to thank supporters
Stewart's Shops president Gary Dake will be behind the register at Schuylerville and Ballston Lake locations celebrating the holiday match collections. Dake will be personally thanking customers and shop partners for their support of the campaign.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Top 10 Most Romantic Restaurants In the Capital Region, Ranked
Valentine's Day is coming up quickly. The annual day of romance is Tuesday February 14th and before you know it you will be scrambling to order flowers, buy chocolate and make dinner reservations. This guide should help you find the perfect place to wine and dine your special someone. I...
Rachel Seeber exits; praised, but some hints at past friction
Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Queensbury At-Large Warren County Supervisor Rachel Seeber tells The Chronicle she, indeed, submitted her official letter of resignation to the Town Board on Monday, Jan. 23, “as promised.” It’s effective immediately. Dr. Seeber thanked “the people of Queensbury for the opportunity...
Daniela D. McKee, Anthony Bonacio, and Jacob Patrick Sewell Join Julie & Co. Realty, LLC
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Julie & Co. Realty has announced Daniela D. McKee, Anthony Bonacio, and Jacob Patrick Sewell as the newest members of their brokerage in Saratoga Springs. Daniela McKee was born in New York but had the opportunity to spend her earliest years growing up in Italy and Peru. She has had 20 years of experience managing properties, including buying and selling residential properties, along with several commercial properties. Daniela is well-versed in client relations and management, as well as fluent in Spanish and conversational in Italian.
Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute
Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
Lineup announced for Riverlink Park concert series
From the captivating voice of the Piano Man to the psychedelic riffs of Pink Floyd, music lovers of all kinds will find something to love in this summer's Riverlink Park Summer Concert Series.
Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
Cat recovered from a duffel bag left abandoned near trash cans in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, a cat is under their care after it was found abandoned near trash on Sherman Street. The cat was found in a duffel bag on Friday in the area of Sherman Street between Henry Johnson Blvd. and Park St in Albany.
Cannabis Sales: Here's Where To Find 2 Of Capital Region's First Legal Pot Shops, Report Says
Weeks after New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opened, additional pot shops are gearing up to open in the region, WRGB reports. Business owner Don Andrews, who runs Schenectady’s Upstate CBD on Union Street, told the outlet his store was approved to sell adult-use cannabis products by the city and the state’s Office of Cannabis Management.
1 dead after snowmobile crash on Peck Lake
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash on Peck's Lake Thursday night.
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
US Route 7 car accident kills pedestrian in Bennington
Bennington Police were dispatched to US Route 7 for a fatal car accident involving a pedestrian on Friday, January 27. Police report a man had been struck by a tractor-trailer in the area of the Vermont State Office complex.
Man hospitalized after Berne snowmobile crash
A man, 25, was brought to the hospital after driving his snowmobile off the road. The man was found near Cole Hill Road and Willsie Road in Berne, said the Albany County Sheriff’s Department. The young man was about 300 feet off the roadway, having trouble breathing and couldn’t...
