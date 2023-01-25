Read full article on original website
GOP rep says McCarthy may need to step aside, considers whether alcohol would help party reach consensus
Ken Buck, R-Colo., said Kevin McCarthy may need to step aside if no deal can be reached to get him elected House speaker.
Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
Florida Republican sends welcome grenades to fellow Congress members
Inert projectiles came with a note that among other things said ‘let’s come together and get to work on behalf of our constituents’
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Miserable Congress Record
Just four pieces of legislation co-sponsored by the Republican from Georgia have become law since she became a House member in 2021.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Her Amendment Fails Spectacularly
Greene's amendment failed by one of the most lopsided votes you'll ever see as Democrats and Republicans alike rejected it en masse.
State Sen. Karen Mayne retires following cancer diagnosis
When was Karen Mayne re-elected? Why did Utah state senator Karen Mayne resign?
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
cbs19news
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
Military.com
Air Force Takes Responsibility for Release of Congressional Candidate's Records
The U.S. Air Force has assumed full responsibility for the unredacted release of congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green's military record, according to officials. Green, a Republican, continues to blame U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan and the Democratic Congressional Campaign for illegally obtaining and releasing the information to damage her campaign in the weeks leading up to the November election.
DC mayor calls on Biden to stop remote work for government employees in 'back to the office’ speech
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser targeted Biden in her inaugural speech, calling on the government to bring workers back to the office in an attempt to save the city's downtown.
Rep. Karen Kwan elected to replace Sen. Mayne in Utah Senate
As a new legislative session has begun, Rep. Karen Kwan has moved to another chamber.
Arizona Republicans Ditch Katie Hobbs' First State of the State Address
The new Democratic governor, however, received a standing ovation from Democrats when discussing the state's water crisis and more funds for public education.
Sen. Josh Hawley says he'll introduce legislation to ban TikTok nationwide
WASHINGTON — Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has announced he plans to introduce legislation Wednesday that would ban the popular social media app TikTok in the U.S. In a tweet Tuesday, Hawley said that TikTok is "China's backdoor into Americans' lives," adding: "It threatens our children's privacy as well as their mental health. Last month Congress banned it on all government devices. Now I will introduce legislation to ban it nationwide."
KSAT 12
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn eyes the seemingly impossible: a bipartisan deal on immigration
EL PASO — A long trail of SUVs snaked out of El Paso carrying a group of U.S. senators into southern New Mexico on a recent, chilly night. Like a funeral procession, the oversized cars glided through traffic with hazard lights on, turning onto a paved road to survey portions of the Mexican border.
New House oversight subcommittee a 'better use of Congress' time' than anti-tech laws: CEI
The Competitive Enterprise Institute is hailing the formulation of a new House subcommittee charged with oversight of government's alleged collusion with tech companies
Bill for permanent absentee voter list passes first committee hurdle
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- On Wednesday, lawmakers at the Minnesota Capitol are looking into legislation that previously stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate last session, specifically a bill which would create a permanent absentee voter list.That means if you're on this list, you would automatically get sent an absentee ballot before an election.This is part of a sweeping plan to change election law in a way that Democrats say would expand access to the ballot box and that's coming up for a hearing later Wednesday morning.On Wednesday, the bill pass the House Elections Finance and Policy Committee by a party-line vote...
GOP-led committees plan to issue subpoenas in Biden probes without consulting Democrats
The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee and select subcommittee on the so-called weaponization of the federal government plan to adopt a rule that will allow Republican members to issue subpoenas without consulting Democrats days ahead of time, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
