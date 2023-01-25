ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
cbs19news

Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
Military.com

Air Force Takes Responsibility for Release of Congressional Candidate's Records

The U.S. Air Force has assumed full responsibility for the unredacted release of congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green's military record, according to officials. Green, a Republican, continues to blame U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan and the Democratic Congressional Campaign for illegally obtaining and releasing the information to damage her campaign in the weeks leading up to the November election.
NBC News

Sen. Josh Hawley says he'll introduce legislation to ban TikTok nationwide

WASHINGTON — Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has announced he plans to introduce legislation Wednesday that would ban the popular social media app TikTok in the U.S. In a tweet Tuesday, Hawley said that TikTok is "China's backdoor into Americans' lives," adding: "It threatens our children's privacy as well as their mental health. Last month Congress banned it on all government devices. Now I will introduce legislation to ban it nationwide."
CBS Minnesota

Bill for permanent absentee voter list passes first committee hurdle

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- On Wednesday, lawmakers at the Minnesota Capitol are looking into legislation that previously stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate last session, specifically a bill which would create a permanent absentee voter list.That means if you're on this list, you would automatically get sent an absentee ballot before an election.This is part of a sweeping plan to change election law in a way that Democrats say would expand access to the ballot box and that's coming up for a hearing later Wednesday morning.On Wednesday, the bill pass the House Elections Finance and Policy Committee by a party-line vote...
