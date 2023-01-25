Read full article on original website
5 Best Places for Mac & Cheese In and Near Poughkeepsie, NY
Mac and cheese is for anyone of any age! I could have mac and cheese at any time of day; breakfast, lunch or dinner. It doesn't matter if it's Kraft, Annie's Velveeta, or homemade, I am going to eat it all!. My friend's mom makes this incredible mac and cheese...
Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley
We've got the top 5 places to get chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.
New Sushi, Hibachi Restaurant Joins Popular Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, NY
A popular Dutchess County development is getting a new addition that's a spin-off of another Hudson Valley establishment. Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, New York has become the "it" place to live, work and dine. Since they have broken ground, they have created over 400 luxury rental apartments and "120,000 square feet of restaurant, retail and medical space."
Gardenista
Shopper’s Diary: Cult Store Gardenheir in the Catskills
Given that all we want from our gardens is that they be beautiful, it is somewhat ironic that the garden products sold in big stores often fall pitifully short on the aesthetic front. Endless plastic? Garish colors? Twee design? Guilty as charged. So when we discovered Gardenheir, which began as...
‘Not Just Books’, Dutchess County Library’s Set To Offer Backpacks
The new "Nature Explorer" backpacks are being made available to encourage people to get outside and explore Dutchess County. At one time or another, most of us have gone to our local library to take out a book. The library system most libraries use is an easy one, you go in, look up the book you'd like to take out, sign it out, and off you go. Most libraries will give you a certain amount of time to read the book and will issue you a return date. Make sure you remember to return it by its due date or you could be on the hook for a late fee.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Middletown Indoor Flea Market Closed Due to ‘Dangerous’ Conditions
Unsafe conditions have become an issue for one area. It's never good when a business needs to change locations and it's even worse when its due to an unsafe building. One popular location is being forced to relocate due to unsafe conditions that potentially could be harmful to customers. What...
Where Is 'Poker Face' Filmed? Everything to Know About the Peacock Series Settings
Where is a place that looks like everywhere and anywhere?
Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
News 12
Newburgh Free Academy student helps train service dog for Canine Companions
A Newburgh teen is making a change by helping to raise a service dog. Jamison Cullen, 16, and her family are raising a future service dog for Canine Companions. Jamison, a junior at Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus, took in the dog at 11 weeks old. The puppy, named Randle,...
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
therealdeal.com
Another Hudson Valley village halts short-term rentals
One town at a time, short-term rental operators are becoming personae non gratae in the Hudson Valley. Coxsackie, a village in Greene County, passed a three-month moratorium on new short-term rentals, the Times Union reported. Enacted Wednesday night, the moratorium applies to Airbnbs, Vrbos and more. Anyone already operating a...
7 On Your Side: Warwick, NY planting seed for Marijuana boom after state prison shut down
An hour north of New York City, you'll find the village of Warwick. Where the secret to success lies beneath the surface.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Committee continues discussions about Valley View land use
GOSHEN – The Orange County-owned Valley View nursing home sits on over 100 acres of land in the Town of Goshen and the legislature’s Valley View Advisory Committee is continuing its discussions about possible alternative uses for that property. On Wednesday, the group, led by Legislator Michael Amo,...
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
Mid-Hudson News Network
NAACP leader condemns Newburgh school board’s treatment of incident involving teachers
The three women and one man posted remarks viewed as inappropriate after a teacher took a photo of a braid found on the floor belonging to an African American girl and suggesting it was a snake. The teachers were suspended with pay by the school board and recently allowed to...
Is it Required to Use Your Blinker When You Enter a Roundabout in New York?
There are a ton of things we can get a ticket for while driving, so I want to make sure I'm not telling my 16-year-old daughter the wrong thing when it comes to entering a roundabout in Poughkeepsie. If you are a parent of a 16-year-old like me, then you...
20/20 Probes Killing of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York Home. On...
