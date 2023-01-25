ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 WPDH

Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley

We've got the top 5 places to get chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Gardenista

Shopper’s Diary: Cult Store Gardenheir in the Catskills

Given that all we want from our gardens is that they be beautiful, it is somewhat ironic that the garden products sold in big stores often fall pitifully short on the aesthetic front. Endless plastic? Garish colors? Twee design? Guilty as charged. So when we discovered Gardenheir, which began as...
WINDHAM, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Not Just Books’, Dutchess County Library’s Set To Offer Backpacks

The new "Nature Explorer" backpacks are being made available to encourage people to get outside and explore Dutchess County. At one time or another, most of us have gone to our local library to take out a book. The library system most libraries use is an easy one, you go in, look up the book you'd like to take out, sign it out, and off you go. Most libraries will give you a certain amount of time to read the book and will issue you a return date. Make sure you remember to return it by its due date or you could be on the hook for a late fee.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation

This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Another Hudson Valley village halts short-term rentals

One town at a time, short-term rental operators are becoming personae non gratae in the Hudson Valley. Coxsackie, a village in Greene County, passed a three-month moratorium on new short-term rentals, the Times Union reported. Enacted Wednesday night, the moratorium applies to Airbnbs, Vrbos and more. Anyone already operating a...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Committee continues discussions about Valley View land use

GOSHEN – The Orange County-owned Valley View nursing home sits on over 100 acres of land in the Town of Goshen and the legislature’s Valley View Advisory Committee is continuing its discussions about possible alternative uses for that property. On Wednesday, the group, led by Legislator Michael Amo,...
GOSHEN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY

